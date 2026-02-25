What Alex Jensen said after Utah lost to Iowa State

Utah spent the few days it had in between Saturday's loss to UCF and Tuesday's matchup against Iowa State doing what it could to prepare for the intensity and physicality the Cyclones were bringing with them to the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

The problem was, replicating one of the nation's top defensive units in practice was a task easier said than done.

Scouting Iowa State's ball pressure and denial, and having to match it on the floor, proved to be two completely different things for the Runnin' Utes, as they committed a season-high 18 turnovers in a 75-59 loss to the Cyclones.

Here's what Utah head coach Alex Jensen had to say about his team's ball security, Iowa State's defense and possible adjustments to that kind of pressure after the game.

On Utah's Turnover Issue

"The thing all year long is kind of tell our guys, the over-dribbling will hurt you, and they're going to be aggressive in the pick and roll, they're going to be aggressive picking us up full court. It's hard, it's easier said than done."

"I think that's one of the things we struggle with as a team. We tend to get going too fast and get above the ball. We had some good plays at times."

"It's a the Big 12, and Iowa State's a really good team, and a lot of good teams, and a lot of our guys haven't seen that."

On What Iowa State Did To Disrupt Utah

"It was just the pressure, the full court pressure. Again, hard to replicate it. You kind of let the guys know that it's coming, but I think it just got us sped up and out of our game plan a little bit."

"It gets discouraging when it's hard to pass the ball. That's the one thing I think they did that we haven't seen to that extent up until now."

On Possible Adjustments To Iowa State's Pressure Defense

"We had different guys bringing the ball up the court, but I think just get off the ball. One thing we talk about is playing with the pass. For instance, the pick and roll: We said they're gonna be very aggressive in it; like, you got to hit the guy. You got to get the first guy out, and then we got to attack from there. We're not going to be able to beat it off the dribble on the pick and roll."

"When you're facing that pressure, it's hard and we get sped up. We did it at times, but not consistent enough, and it kind of played into their hands and forced the turnovers."

