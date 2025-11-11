What Utah basketball players said after beating Holy Cross
It's still early in the 2025-26 season, though, once again, Terrence Brown has proven to be the engine that fuels the Utah basketball team.
The Fairleigh Dickinson transfer, who was coming off a career night on Saturday, followed up with another productive outing in an 87-69 win for the Runnin' Utes over Holy Cross on Monday.
Brown finished with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, guiding his team throughout the second half as the Crusaders managed to hang around after trailing by as many as 15 with 3 minutes before the halftime break.
Holy Cross made it 48-41 with five straight points to start the second half. Brown extended Utah's lead with nine of his team's ensuing 17 points, pushing it to a 12-point advantage in favor of the home team with just over 11 minutes remaining.
While Seydou Traore and company took care of the rest offensively, Utah's defense clamped down when it mattered most, holding Holy Cross to just 4-of-15 shooting from the field over the final 9 minutes of regulation.
Traore scored all 10 of his points in the second half. Keanu Dawes added 14 and nine rebounds while Don McHenry chipped in 12 points. Freshman guard Obomate Abbey had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench.
Here's what Traore and Josh Hayes said after the win.
Traore on the team's preparation coming off short turnaround
"Since it was like a quick turnaround, I think we like when we had practice on Sunday; just like a quick emphasis on just like getting back to the basic things, especially like the players that thought they didn't like play their best. Like, for example, like me against Weber State, I didn't feel like I played my best, but I didn't like let it affect me. It was just the experience I have playing college basketball."
"It's just on to the next game. We emphasize that in practice; next play, next game. So it was a good one for us, definitely a confidence builder for us and we just gonna keep building from there."
Hayes on where he can improve the most
"I feel like I can improve the most by just getting more stronger, to be honest; like defending, trying to block everything, making strong man help side. But I really feel like I just got to get more physical, be more tougher on the court."
Hayes on the team's rebounding effort on Monday compared to Saturday vs. Weber State
"I feel like it was a big emphasis this week. We knew we didn't rebound too well against Weber State. Even though it was a quick turnaround, coach just emphasized that we had to rebound; hit early, be more physical [and] want it more, to be honest."
Traore on shaking off his shooting slump in the second half
"First of all, I just want to give glory to God. I definitely tried to stay out my head [after going 0-for-8 against Weber State]. The players definitely kept me up, the coaching staff [said] 'it's on to the next game.'"
"I just got in the gym the next day, literally just got some shots up. And I know the way I'm able to play, my able to be a three level scorer; I know it's gonna drop sooner or later, so just stay consistent with it and just stay level headed."