What Utah players said after loss to BYU in rivalry basketball game

Utah came up just short of a monument win Saturday as it fell to BYU, 89-84, in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

The Runnin' Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) almost completely erased a 13-point deficit in the second half but couldn't get the stops they needed defensively, giving the Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) just enough opportunities to keep Alex Jensen's upset-minded group at bay over the final few minutes of regulation.

Utah had a chance to tie it with under 10 seconds remaining, though it never got a shot off as Terrence Brown got trapped in the corner before falling out of bounds with possession of the ball.

Utah's leading scorer helped keep his squad within striking distance throughout. Brown finished with a game-high 25 points and five assists and contributed during a 12-4 scoring run that helped the Runnin' Utes cut their deficit to five with just over 8 minutes left in regulation.

Utah center James Okonkwo brought the hustle with 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, while chipping in four points.

Here's what Brown and Okonkwo had to say after the game.

Brown on why the Runnin' Utes fell short in the end

"I would say, we just have possessions where we mess up rotations, or things like that; or a silly turnover, things we could control is what I think we messed up on and throughout the whole game. It was a close possession game, but it was like mistakes that we made throughout the whole game, like coach was saying. Like the first possession, we messed up one of our rotations, and things that we were talking about in scout. So I think that's what led up to all that."

Both on playing in front of a packed crowd at the Huntsman Center

Okonkwo: "I think the MUSS did a really good job of energizing us. It was a different level of energy in the game today, and it was really encouraging. And we went out on a really good run to start the game. I mean, you could just feel it. We were locked in, and it was really fun to play."

Brown: "Coach was just saying you should be excited to play in a game like this. A lot of us haven't played in environments like this; especially me, being at a smaller school last year, I didn't get an opportunity to do things like that. So it was just a good opportunity, and it was definitely exciting."

"Credit to the MUSS, them being here two hours, three hours before the game just to get in and watch us play. Just super grateful for all of them and everybody else that came out to the game."

Brown on his turnover at the end of the game

"I was hearing their staff and like their players yell out 'foul,' so I was just waiting for the foul. And then obviously, it wasn't called. Coach was just saying to keep my dribble and pull it out, so, just better execution by me and being smarter with the ball."

Okonkwo on the message in the locker room after the game

"We're gonna be so good when we clean up just the little mistakes. Honestly, that's my opinion. That's what he was kind of harping on about in the locker room, and just staying consistent, get better every day, take each game as it comes and just keep getting better. Because we have enough, we definitely do. And just keep getting better."

