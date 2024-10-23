Why Utes fans will soon find it hard to support the Utah Jazz
Utah Utes fans will have a tough decisions to make when it comes NBA ties. Given some developments in Provo, there will be sweeping changes with the NIL landscape and it's not good news for the future.
BYU basketball is making waves in the recruitment scene, with the involvement of Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and executive Danny Ainge aiming to rebuild the program. The influence of these key figures, along with the backing of significant NIL deals, has made BYU an appealing destination for top recruits, including AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 high school basketball prospect.
According to reports from On3’s Pete Nakos, BYU has offered a lucrative NIL deal to Dybantsa, potentially worth up to $4.5 million. This has sparked significant interest in the basketball world, not only because of the high financial stakes but also due to the implications for BYU's basketball program and fanbase. The connection between BYU and the Utah Jazz executives could pave the way for Dybantsa to feel at home in Utah, from his high school years to a potential NBA career, particularly if the Jazz land a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Dybantsa, a 6'9", 210-pound forward, is considered the best prospect in high school basketball, and his skills have drawn comparisons to future NBA stars. Scouts rave about his combination of size, wingspan, and basketball IQ, which allows him to dominate both in transition and the half-court game. With a wingspan exceeding seven feet and the ability to consistently score from his spots, his future potential is unrivaled.
Utah great says it's time to cut off NIL to Cam Rising and move on
Despite receiving 29 offers from top-tier programs like Alabama, North Carolina, Kansas, and USC, Dybantsa’s recruitment to BYU appears to be the most intriguing, given the financial commitment from the program. The NIL package would place him among the top earners in college athletics nearly overnight.
With Dybantsa expected to be a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, his decision to attend BYU could have lasting implications on all parties involved in Salt Lake City.