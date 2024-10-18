Utah great says it's time to cut off NIL to Cam Rising and move on
Utah Utes legend Jamal Anderson has expressed his opinion on the state of the team’s quarterback situation following the indefinite injury of Cam Rising, signaling the possible end of Rising's career in Salt Lake City.
The seventh-year senior, who had been working to return from an injury to his throwing hand, sustained a leg injury that has now sidelined him indefinitely. Anderson took to social media to share his thoughts, emphasizing the need for the Utes to move on from Rising and begin investing in the future of the program.
In his tweet, Anderson wrote, “Thank you Cam! You were awesome, when healthy. Utes can’t commit crucial N(I)L funds to this player anymore. I would stay too based on the money. Great run, when healthy. He did his thing! 2 PAC titles! No Rose Bowl wins though. We took care of him. Time move on. #GoUtes.” His message reflects the growing sentiment among some Utah supporters that while Rising contributed significantly to the program’s recent success, including two Pac-12 titles, it’s time to look toward the future with younger talent.
With Rising out, the Utes are turning to true freshman Isaac Wilson, who will step into the starting quarterback role. Wilson has already shown promise, posting a 2-1 record in Rising’s absence. As the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, there is a lot of excitement surrounding his potential and the future he may bring to the team.
The Utes will face TCU in a key matchup this Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, as Wilson looks to cement his place as the new leader of Utah football.