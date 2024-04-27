Dalton Kincaid's Hilarious Reaction To Reuniting With Former Utah Utes Teammate Cole Bishop
Day 2 of the NFL Draft saw two Utah Utes get selected with Cole Bishop going to the Bills with the 60th pick while Jonah Elliss went to the Denver Broncos with the 76th pick, however a former Utah star couldn't contain his excitement for the first of the two.
Former Utah and current Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid is coming off a breakout season, and based on his reaction to the news that he will be reunited with safety Cole Bishop, it's safe to say that his excitement for the 2024 season just got kicked up a notch.
Bishop rose up draft boards after his astounding senior bowl and combine showing, and he should immediately slot into a starting role for the Bills. Meanwhile, the Bills now are with prominent Utah stars on both sides of the ball, Utes fans near and far will surely be paying extra attention to Buffalo for the foreseeable future.