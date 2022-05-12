Skip to main content
10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 4 Ja'Quinden Jackson

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 4 Ja'Quinden Jackson

With the completion of Utah's 2022 spring camp, several Utes made the most of the opportunity and improved their stock in preparation for the 2022 season.

Ja'Quinden Jackson, Utah — Jeffrey Bennett, Sports Illustrated Utah.

With the completion of Utah's 2022 spring camp, several Utes made the most of the opportunity and improved their stock in preparation for the 2022 season.

While Cameron Rising will continue to command the offense from under center for the 2022 season, the QB2 battle was one of the most interesting and enticing headlines from spring camp. Even though Head Coach Kyle Whittingham was unable to name a clear backup following the spring game, as the two [Bryson Barnes and Ja'Quinden Jackson] nearly matched each other stat for stat, Ja'Quinden Jackson's progress and glow-up was one of the most notable from camp.

Despite the overall success of the team, 2021 was a really tough year for the freshman-transfer from Texas. Jackson was tasked with grieving and overcoming the death of both Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, two of his closest friends. This created a difficult headspace and Jackson had a tough time focusing on his game with a situation that was so much bigger than football.

“It was bumpy because I am new to the program,” Jackson said. “I was still learning the offense and then stuff went on, you know. The death of A-Lowe, like just kinda shut me out of football, like I just shut down. So that’s really how that went.” 

After facing an unimaginable trial, Jackson worked his way back to a good mental space and absolutely balled out during spring camp. Primarily focusing on his passing abilities, Jackson’s confidence is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was last year which has translated to crisp throws, better ball placement and chances he never would’ve taken before.

“It's been good,” Jackson said. “I’ve made progress. I've heard some good things around the facility so I think I’m making progress but we’re not done yet. [I’ve improved my] throwing really. Just my technique, accuracy, I’m still working on it but that’s the main thing i’ve been focusing on during spring.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As demonstrated in the spring game, Jackson is a completely different player than what we saw last year. Finishing 11-17 for 138 yards and two touchdowns, Jackson's passes were confident, crisp and on target all game, proving that he can do more than just run the football. 

So while Barnes may have had slightly better numbers, Jacksons progress and potential upside have him right back in the conversation for QB2. Sure, Barnes is an incredible quarterback, and what he did in the Rose Bowl might go down as one of the most legendary single-game performances in the history of the program, but the improvement from Jackson was almost a night and day difference from last season. If he can continue developing his passing game, he will be a deadly dual-threat and could have a bright future once Rising departs for the league.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.53.46 PM
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 5 Karene Reid

By Cole Bagley23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.34.11 PM
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 6 Cole Bishop

By Cole BagleyMay 10, 2022
Utah safety R.J. Hubert (10) goes through Fall camp alongside starting linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 7 RJ Hubert

By Cole BagleyMay 8, 2022
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) has the ball knocked away by Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 8 JaTravis Broughton

By Cole BagleyMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18171120
Football

How does Jacksonville feel about drafting Devin Lloyd?

By Sports Illustrated UtahMay 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 7.44.35 PM
Football

Is Cameron Rising first round draft material?

By Cole BagleyMay 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 7.11.26 PM
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 9 Makai Cope

By Cole BagleyMay 4, 2022
_71_Braeden_Daniels__MG_7618
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 10 Braeden Daniels

By Cole BagleyMay 3, 2022