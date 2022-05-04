10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 9 Makai Cope

Makai Cope

R-Freshman

WR

After losing several upperclassmen to graduation and the NFL Draft, including the highly explosive and beloved Britain Covey, freshman Makai Cope was presented with an opportunity to take his game and role to the next level.

Stepping into his second season with the program, Cope had a tremendous spring camp and demonstrated what he's capable of. While guys like Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis are projected to lead the room, Cope very well could be a significant contributor after what he illustrated during spring.

Last season was a learning opportunity for Cope as he only appeared in two games on special teams. However, despite seeing very little time on the field, Cope shared that it was a significant opportunity to develop and he's now prepared to contribute for the Utes in 2022.

“I definitely took it as a mental note,” Cope said. “All the older guys I look up to, they helped me along the way so I definitely learned a lot from them. Even though I didn’t get my chance last year, it gave me time to build and understand the program better. For this upcoming season, I’m one-hundred percent all go.”

Not only did Cope talk the talk, but he also walked the walk with one of the best offensive performances in the spring game and his magnificent one-handed snag early in the contest. On the very first drive for Team White, Cameron Rising slightly overthrew Cope near the 10 yard line but that was no problem. Creating the separation he needed, Cope then elevated and secured an impressive one-handed catch which left the crowd in awe. For the day, Cope finished with three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to his athletic display, Cope appears to be a proficient route runner with good hands and an ability to create separation. While I wouldn't expect him to lead the room, he could be a significant contributor, especially in the red zone if he can continue to make tough catches.

Moving forward, the wide receiving group is still trying to discover what their identity will be for 2022. As it currently stands, it doesn't appear that there is a set WR3 or WR4 which leaves the door open for Cope. If he can build on his spring performance, Cope could really help the offense this fall as they look to be more impactful.

