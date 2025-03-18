14 Utah Utes seniors head to Texas for Big 12 Pro Day
With the NFL Draft just more than five weeks away, 14 Utah Utes seniors are taking part in the Big 12 Pro Day this week at the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
Among those participating in the drills, which will be televised by the NFL Network, are linebacker Karene Reid, tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and wide receiver Dorian Singer, who are considered to be the highest-ranked prospects among the Utes’ contingent.
The other seniors who will be working out in the Ford Center at The Star are running back Micah Bernard; defensive linemen Van Fillinger, Tevita Fotu and Connor O’Toole; defensive backs Alaka’i Gilman and Zemaiah Vaughn; tight end Caleb Lohner; wideout Money Parks; long/short snapper JT Greep; and Miki Suguturaga, a tight end/defensive lineman/snapper.
Reid, Kuithe, Tafuna and Bernard were among the captains in 2024, when the Utes finished 5-7 in their first season in the Big 12.
The NFL Network will provide live Big 12 Pro Day coverage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday and Thursday. Coverage will also be featured within additional NFL Network programming and promoted across NFL+ and NFL digital and social channels.
Player workouts start at 8:15 a.m. MT on Wednesday with the offensive linemen followed by defensive linemen and linebackers. Running backs and tight ends will be working out starting at 8:15 a.m. MT on Thursday followed by quarterbacks and defensive backs. Specialists will be on the field on Friday.
In addition to nationally televised workouts and interviews on the field, Big 12 Pro Day will feature the return of the Allstate Institute, which offerst programming in dynamic leadership, branding and mental health to prepare the future NFL players for life on and off the field.
The NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay.