2021 Prospect Kahanu Kia Planning Trip To Salt Lake City

Utah may be taking a step forward in securing the commitment of 3-star outside linebacker Kahanu Kia out of Hawaii, a big-time player who's only going to get better the older he gets

It looks as if the battle for Kahanu Kia is coming down to two schools.

On one end, there's Utah where Kia is considered a legacy. Both of his parents attended the school, while his father even suited up for the Utes. He's long been considered a Utah lean and the coaching staff has made him a priority since day one.

On the other end is Notre Dame, a program with more history and prestige than any other in the nation. Not to mention one of the best defensive players to ever come from Punahou High School — Kia's school — is Manti Te'o, who went on to shine for the Fighting Irish in one of the most decorated college careers ever.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kia has been stranded in Hawaii and unable to make an official visits to some of his top schools. That's why Kia and his family are taking in within their own hands and will be traveling to both Salt Lake City, UT and South Bend, Indiana to check out the Utes and Fighting Irish.

What spurred this trip is the fact that Kia and some of the other top prospects from Hawaii will be venturing to Utah to participate in an upcoming football camp for prospects who aren't playing this fall.

"We really don't have anything official with a season until at least next year. Myself and a couple other guys from around the state are doing practices, so we can go to a camp in Utah. That's pretty much all we're doing football-wise," Kia said.



This is an especially big deal for Kia, who's already a three-star prospect and has his choice of colleges with 14 offers. Ut's arguably the last chance for him to make an impression before he decides on where to play as he will be taking a 2-year hiatus to serve as LDS mission before enrolling in his college choice in 2023.

"It's a padded camp that's like three days," Kia told Irish Sports Daily. "The first day will be drills and 1-on-1s. The second day will be 7-on-7 and 11s. The last day, I think will be straight 11s. It's to help get guys film that need it and for me, I just want to get some reps in because I don't think I'll have a chance to play my final season."

Following the conclusion of the camp, Kia will then be venturing to Salt Lake City with his family. While here, he will be getting a tour of the campus and facilities, but nothing directly related with the football program due to the COVID-19 pandemic and NCAA recruiting rules.

From there, Kia and his family head to South Bend to check out everything Notre Dame has to offer. They'll also more than likely see Marist Liufau, a former teammate of Kia's at Punahou who's now starting for the Fighting Irish.

After those two trips, Kia feels comfortable that he'll have a lot more clarity regarding his college, and that a decision could come in the near future.

"I think I'll do it before the end of this year," said Kia. "I definitely think after I take these campus tours to see how it is, I think I'll be pretty solid on making a decision after that. I'm not sure, but I think it'll be soon after those."

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Kia can do at the next level...

Prospect: LB Kahanu Kia

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou

Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona, Colorado and Utah, among others.

Frame: Long arm defender with a wiry build with room to add mass and definition to upper and lower body

Athleticism: The son of a former Division I linebacker is a natural athlete who plays well in space and is a reliable tackler. His ability to play in the box or on the edge sets him apart at the high school level. He is also efficient in coverage.

Instincts: Diagnoses plays quick and is excellent in his ability to drop into passes lanes and use his length to his advantage.

Polish: As his frame continues to develop, he will grow into a complete edge rusher. He is a sure, reliable tackler who plays naturally in space. He tends to take negative steps which causes him to get out of position when playing in the box.

Bottom Line: Kahuna Kia is a well-rounded linebacker who is only going to improve as his frame fills out. He projects as an edge rusher, but he can play multiple roles across the linebacking corps. His ability to diagnose and react in run support, while also being disruptive in the passing game is desirable. He projects as a starter at the Power 5 level.

