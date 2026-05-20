3-star Utah football recruit sets commitment date

Tye Kennedy, a three-star offensive lineman recruit from Arizona, will announce his college decision a few weeks after his Utah visit.

The Mountain View High School standout is set to decide among his finalists — Cal, Arizona State, Michigan, Washington, Utah and Minnesota — on July 1, according to a report from Brandon Huffman of Rivals. Kennedy is scheduled to visit the Utes during the June 5 weekend.

Kennedy is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star, the No. 46 offensive tackle in the 2027 class and the No. 13 player from the state of Arizona. In addition to his finalists, the 6-foot-6 prospect holds offers from Stanford, Arizona, Illinois and TCU, among others.

What It Means For Utah

Kennedy considering Utah this late into his recruitment is a positive sign for Morgan Scalley and company — especially when considering the fact the Utes had to make up ground in January following Kyle Whittingham's departure to Michigan.

The regime change the Utes went through in the winter saw the coach responsible for recruiting Kennedy to Utah — Jim Harding — follow Whittingham to Ann Arbor. As such, Scalley and company had to reconnect with several of their top targets in the 2027 class, including Kennedy, to reestablish their place in his recruitment process.

Kennedy reported a re-offer from Utah via social media on Jan. 13. Just over six weeks later, he shared with his X followers a post indicating he lined up an official visit with the Utes.

The latest update in Kennedy's recruitment provided by Huffman on Wednesday reaffirmed the three-star prospect's interest in playing for first-year offensive line coach Jordan Gross. His list of top six schools also came roughly 24 hours after the top offensive lineman recruit from Arizona, Jake Hildebrand, spurned the Utes and committed to Arizona State instead .

With Hildebrand off the board, Utah will likely turn its attention off the four-star prospect and onto its other offensive lineman prospects in the 2027 class. The June 5 weekend should provide an opportunity for Gross to lay more groundwork with his targets, including three-star interior lineman Kelvin Eiwo and three-star tackle Mason Joshua.

The Utes don't hold a commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2027 class. At the moment, they hold three pledges from defensive tackle Tiki Teeples, edge rusher Jack Henderson and running back Jonah Mailei. All three prospects are ranked by 247Sports as three-stars.

NEW: Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View OT Tye Kennedy has set his commitment date — July 1 on Rivals' YouTube.



Kennedy narrowed it down to six schools and breaks down each of his finalists.



MORE: https://t.co/y4Zizo4jCs pic.twitter.com/oaDnbbtVKl — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 20, 2026