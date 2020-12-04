FootballBasketballOther Sports
3* Wide Receiver Deamikkio Nathan Decommits From Utah

After receiving a commitment from Deamikkio Nathan back in July, Utah has now lost the three-star wide receiver after he announced via Twitter that he was decommitting from the Utes
Author:
Publish date:

Utah has been absolutely dominating on the recruiting trail as of late. Head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff have done a phenomenal job of navigating the pandemic and the recruiting dead period to rise up in the rankings. 

Two months ago, the Utes were ranked No. 9 in the Pac-12 and in the mid-70's for the nation — but fast forward to the present and the Utes are now No. 5 in the conference and No. 34 in the nation. The addition of high 4-star linebacker Ethan Calvert and high 3-star tight end Isaac Vaha over the past two months are the primary reasons for the uptick in status.

But everything isn't perfect all the time. 

Three-star wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan announce via Twitter early Friday afternoon that he was decommitting from Utah and reopening his recruitment.

It's a pretty significant loss for the Utes as they no longer have a wide receiver in the upcoming class. That leaves the program with quarterback Peter Costelli, running back Ricky Parks and Vaha as the lone skill players on offense in the 2021 class.

Here's a breakdown of Nathan's game from SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Prospect: WR Deamikkio Nathan
Projected Position: WR
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds
School: Grand Prairie (Texas) South Grand Prairie
Committed to: Utah

Frame: Well-developed, compact built receiver who shows definition with room to grow even more in his frame.

Athleticism: Fluid in his movements as a runner, and he comes from a track and field background. Posted an 11.6 100 meters time this spring, and he shows nice top-end speed on film. Consistent with his hands, but has room to improve.

Instincts: Drives routes down the field well and can overwhelm defenders at times with his speed. Shows natural instincts when the ball is in the air and in his hands.

Polish: Shows a natural release and drives his routes effectively down the field. He has the capability to improve his route tree and leverage defenders with more variation. Needs to work on his ability to high point the ball and catch it with his hands more often.

Bottom Line: Nathan is a talented, natural receiver with quality top-end speed and a fluid, quick release. He needs to improve his route variation and leverage defenders more at the second and third level, but he shows the capability to do so at times. He needs to improve his ball skills down the field and catch the ball at its highest point more often. Nathan’s speed and athleticism are desirable, and he projects as a Power 5 receiver.

3* Wide Receiver Deamikkio Nathan Decommits From Utah

