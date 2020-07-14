SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Deamikkio Nathan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Deamikkio Nathan
Projected Position: WR Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds
School: Grand Prairie (Texas) South Grand Prairie
Committed to: Utah Utes 

Frame: Well-developed, compact built receiver who shows definition with room to grow even more in his frame. 

Athleticism: Fluid in his movements as a runner, and he comes from a track and field background. Posted an 11.6 100 meters time this spring, and he shows nice top-end speed on film. Consistent with his hands, but has room to improve. 

Instincts: Drives routes down the field well and can overwhelm defenders at times with his speed. Shows natural instincts when the ball is in the air and in his hands. 

Polish: Shows a natural release and drives his routes effectively down the field. He has the capability to improve his route tree and leverage defenders with more variation. Needs to work on his ability to high point the ball and catch it with his hands more often. 

Bottom Line: Nathan is a talented, natural receiver with quality top-end speed and a fluid, quick release. He needs to improve his route variation and leverage defenders more at the second and third level, but he shows the capability to do so at times. He needs to improve his ball skills down the field and catch the ball at its highest point more often. Nathan’s speed and athleticism are desirable, and he projects as a Power 5 receiver.

