5 most intriguing positions on Utah’s roster heading into training camp
As the college football regular season draws closer and closer, Utah and teams across the country are set to make their final preparations over the course of fall camp.
The Utes can begin practice July 30, a month before their 2025 opener at the Rose Bowl against UCLA on Aug. 30. Between now and then, Kyle Whittingham and his staff will look to round out the edges of their new-look offense as they hope for a bounce-back year following last season's disappointing 5-7 finish.
Here's a look at the most intriguing positions on Utah's roster heading into fall camp.
Wide receiver
We examined Utah's wide receiver room in a previous article earlier this month, after Whittingham said it was the biggest question mark on the team heading into fall camp. Utah reeled in a handful of transfers via the portal, including a pair with Power Four experience, and has two promising returners in Daiden Zipperer and Luca Caldarella looking for more opportunities to see the field in 2025.
The Utes expect Cal transfer and former Notre Dame commit Tobias Merriweather to play an important role in what they do on offense this season. The former four-star recruit is an intriguing deep-ball threat given his ability to high-point the football at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds. Whether he develops into Dampier's No. 1 option remains to be seen, however, as Utah's coaching staff is still holding out for some sort of pecking order to establish among the group of returners and newcomers.
"As far as the hierarchy — who's going to be wide receiver one, two and three, etc. — we didn't come out of spring with any true pecking order," Whittingham said during Big 12 media days. "We've got a lot of good players there."
Utah's incoming transfer class also includes Creed Whittemore (Mississippi State), Justin Stevenson (Wyoming), Larry Simmons (Southern Miss) and Dampier's top slot option last season at New Mexico, Ryan Davis.
Defensive end
With the dynamic pass rush combo of Van Fillinger and Connor O’Toole gone — as well as Junior Tafuna, Simote Pepa and Keanu Tanuvasa on the interior — the Utes will look much different up front compared to last season. Sophomore nose tackle Dallas Vakalahi is a strong candidate to have a breakout year, as Utah will look to him and Aliki Vimahi to eat up space in the middle. Off the edge, an intriguing position battle is being waged for who gets to play opposite Logan Fano.
Redshirt sophomore John Henry Daley received praise at the end of spring practices. Redshirt junior Paul Fitzgerald has the prerequisites to succeed off the edge, both in terms of athleticism and overall skillset, while Power Four transfers in Lance Holtzclaw (Washington) and Jaxson Jones (Oregon) will compete for snaps as well.
Tight end
How much Jason Beck's offense at Utah utilizes the tight end position remains to be seen. New Mexico's lead pass catcher at the position last season, Trace Buckler, posted 22 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. When Beck was the offensive coordinator at Syracuse the season prior, Sackett Wood Jr. had nine catches for 141 yards from the tight end spot. Obviously, Beck himself isn't fully responsible for a player's touches, though given how the Utes have historically used tight ends, like Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe, what Utah's coaching staff expects out of the position will probably look different in 2025.
There might be some familiarity when watching Redshirt freshman Hunter Andrews line up on the field. The 6-foot-3 Texan has the versatility to play in a hybrid role similar to the one Kuithe served not so long ago. With senior Dallen Bentley serving as a more end-line tight end, Andrews could see time in the backfield or along the line of scrimmage — sort of like how the San Francisco 49ers use Kyle Juszczyk on offense.
The Utes started the process of moving Otto Tia from receiver to tight end over the course of spring practices. Whittingham said during Big 12 media days that the 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt senior is another candidate to play in an H-back role with the Utes.
"He's a guy [who's] got a lot of ability," Whittingham said of Tia. "We just felt in this scheme, and what Jason saw through the first couple of weeks of spring ball, it was a benefit to him and us to move him into the tight end spot."
Cornerback
The Utes defense allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (52.9%) and ranked top 10 in the country in opposing quarterback rating (112) last season. With their top two starting cornerbacks in Zemaiah Vaughn (NFL) Cameron Calhoun (Alabama) departed in the offseason, the Utes happily welcomed Smith Snowden back to the nickel position and Elijah Davis for his redshirt junior season.
UC Davis transfer Blake Cotton and Texas A&M transfer Don Saunders figure to compete for a starting spot in the secondary, while Furman transfer Jaylen Moson and former Auburn corner JC Hart provide necessary depth to the cornerback position.
Offensive line
There are no questions surrounding the Utes' front five in 2025. Two projected first-round draft picks at both tackle spots and a trio of experienced players on the interior make up perhaps the best offensive line Whittingham has ever coached during his time in Salt Lake City.
As for who might be protecting Dampier in 2026 — that's a different story. Given the Utes have younger talent waiting in the wings, they could try to rotate in a few different guards to help build continuity with their quarterback and gain valuable in-game reps.