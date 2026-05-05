5 reasons to be excited for Utah football in 2026

With spring practice in the rearview mirror and fall camp still a few months away, we've essentially reached the dog days of the offseason.

While it's a slow time for fans and diehards of the sport, no news can be good news for Utah and other Power 5 schools that have gone through a lot of personnel changes over the last few months. In the past, a second transfer portal window would open up in the weeks following spring games and bring more player movement to the landscape — just when fans and coaching staffs have started to get a feel for who's on the roster.

Without the spring portal shaking things up again, the sport is probably as settled as it will be until the fall when games kick off. Until then, let's take a look at a few reasons Utes fans should be excited for going into Morgan Scalley's first season as head coach.

A Fresh Start

Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the first time in two decades, the Utes are going into a season with a first-year head coach at the helm. College sports and everything associated with it — including how and why programs hire and fire coaches — have changed considerably during that time, but Utah's identity as a tough-nosed, disciplined and smart team has never wavered.

Because Scalley has played a pivotal role in building that culture for the past 20 years as a defensive mastermind, it's not like the Utes are undergoing a complete overhaul in everything that they do. However, based on the accounts of both assistant coaches and players, there's heightened energy around the program with Scalley in charge. How that translates to the field will be intriguing to watch.

Of course, Scalley taking charge isn't the only change Utah is going through. Both sides of the trenches have new faces in starting roles; a new offense is taking center stage with first-year offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven calling plays; and the cornerback and wide receiver rooms look different than they did a year ago.

Essentially, the 2026 campaign is the first page of the next chapter in the Utah football program's history.

Devon Dampier-Byrd Ficklin Duo

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) and quarterback Devon Dampier (4). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The quarterback tandem of Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin was one of the most exciting developments of the 2025 season. Dampier successfully transitioning his dynamic play style from the Mountain West to the Big 12 was expected by some, but it wasn't a foregone conclusion he'd be as efficient as he was after throwing 12 turnovers the season prior at New Mexico. The injuries he battled throughout the regular season only added to the impressiveness of his final stat line.

The bigger surprise out of Utah's quarterback room was Ficklin, an overlooked prospect from Oklahoma who beat out Isaac Wilson for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart during spring and fall camp. The Colorado game, when Ficklin tallied nearly 300 total yards of offense while making his first career start, was one of the more memorable moments of the Utes' 2025 season. It was a glimpse into the future and a realization of what the current state of Utah's quarterback room is, which should give fans more excitement going into 2026.

New Wide Receiver Weapons

Former Utah State Aggies and current Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan. | Courtesy of Utah State University Athletics.

There's a lot of hype around Utah's new-look wide receiver room. Two of the top wide receivers from the Mountain West — Braden Pegan (Utah State) and Kyri Shoels (San José State) — join the ranks with returners Creed Whittemore, Tobias Merriweather and a healthy Daidren Zipperer. Nate Johnson is also back as a versatile playmaker, along with Daniel Bray in a receiver/tailback hybrid role.

It has the potential to be Utah's deepest wide receiver room in recent memory, though the only time will tell if that ends up being true. How McGiven's offense is executed and the defining roles each pass catcher takes on as the season progresses will determine whether the offseason buzz was warranted.

Big 12 Title Aspirations

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For all the changes Utah has gone through in the past several months, the expectations around the program haven't swayed from what they have been for the last two decades. And after coming close to earning a conference title game berth in 2025, the Utes have momentum on their side going into Scalley's first year at the helm.

That being said, it's hard to predict how the Big 12 hierarchy will shake out. Texas Tech's run through the league last season puts the Red Raiders in the frontrunner spot automatically, though the Brendan Sorsby scandal has changed how some view Joey McGuire's squad going into its title defense. If the touted transfer from Cincinnati isn't eligible, it'll be interesting to see how Texas Tech navigates conference play.

Utah won't have to see Texas Tech in the regular season anyway, which speaks to the Utes' favorable Big 12 schedule. If Scalley and company take care of business at home and don't lose more than two road games, they'll have a really good chance at playing for the league title in December.

Another Shot At BYU

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (middle) runs against Utah Utes safety Jackson Bennee (23) and cornerback Elijah Davis (9). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The constant thing Utah fans can look forward to every season: beating the in-state rival from Provo. Now, the Utes haven't been on the right side of the rivalry in nearly seven years; they've lost three straight to the Cougars and haven't won a head-to-head meeting since 2019.

Perhaps playing inside the comforts of Rice-Eccles Stadium will give Utah the edge it needs to break its streak this fall when it hosts BYU Nov. 7. That game — as has been in the case several times in the rivalry's history — will be important in determining the final order in the conference standings.