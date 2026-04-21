The Utah football program has helped send over 180 players to the NFL ranks since 1923, according to Pro Football Reference .

That number is set to grow over the weekend as the next batch of pro Utes hear their names called during the 2026 NFL Draft, which is set to begin Thursday at 6 p.m. MT and conclude Saturday afternoon from Pittsburgh.

As Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu and a couple of other Utah draft hopefuls await their draft fate, we're taking a look at the 10 best (in no particular order) Utah football players in NFL history.

But first, some guidelines: the following list contains accomplished NFL players, so anyone with an extended AFL background — like four-time Pro Bowler Dave Costa, who racked up most of his accolades in the AFL — was not considered. Also, the list was made with each player's NFL accomplishments in mind — their college achievements are included as a nice bonus.

Best Utah Utes players in NFL history

Larry Wilson

St. Louis Cardinals defensive back Larry Wilson (8). | Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played 13 seasons (169 games) as a defensive back after being drafted No. 74 overall by St. Louis in 1960; recorded 52 interceptions (tied for No. 26 all-time) and 21 sacks

: Played 13 seasons (169 games) as a defensive back after being drafted No. 74 overall by St. Louis in 1960; recorded 52 interceptions (tied for No. 26 all-time) and 21 sacks Accolades : Hall of Fame class of 1978 inductee; Hall of Fame All-1960s team and All-1970s team member; eight-time Pro-Bowler; five-time first-team All-Pro; finished No. 2 in MVP voting in 1966 after leading league with 10 interceptions

: Hall of Fame class of 1978 inductee; Hall of Fame All-1960s team and All-1970s team member; eight-time Pro-Bowler; five-time first-team All-Pro; finished No. 2 in MVP voting in 1966 after leading league with 10 interceptions Utah career : Played two seasons (21 games) at running back, tallying 1,039 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns

Eric Weddle

San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle (32). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played 14 seasons (201 games) as a defensive back, including nine with the San Diego Chargers, three with the Baltimore Ravens and two with the Los Angeles Rams, after being drafted No. 37 overall by San Diego in 2007; recorded 29 interceptions and 9.5 sacks

: Played 14 seasons (201 games) as a defensive back, including nine with the San Diego Chargers, three with the Baltimore Ravens and two with the Los Angeles Rams, after being drafted No. 37 overall by San Diego in 2007; recorded 29 interceptions and 9.5 sacks Accolades : Super Bowl champion; Hall of Fame All-2010s team member; six-time Pro Bowler; two-time first-team All-Pro; led league with seven interceptions in 2011

: Super Bowl champion; Hall of Fame All-2010s team member; six-time Pro Bowler; two-time first-team All-Pro; led league with seven interceptions in 2011 Utah career : Played four seasons (48 games) as a defensive back; two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and one-time All-American; College Football Hall of Fame class of 2026 inductee

Steve Smith Sr.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89). | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played 16 seasons (219 games) as a receiver, including 13 with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Baltimore Ravens, after being drafted No. 74 overall by Carolina in 2001; finished No. 8 in career receiving yards (14,731) and recorded 83 total touchdowns; Carolina's all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions, receiving touchdowns, punt returns, punt return yards and punt return touchdowns

: Played 16 seasons (219 games) as a receiver, including 13 with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Baltimore Ravens, after being drafted No. 74 overall by Carolina in 2001; finished No. 8 in career receiving yards (14,731) and recorded 83 total touchdowns; Carolina's all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions, receiving touchdowns, punt returns, punt return yards and punt return touchdowns Accolades : Five-time Pro Bowler; two-time first-team All-Pro; 2005 Comeback Player of the Year recipient after leading league with 1,563 receiving yards, 103 catches and 12 receiving touchdowns

: Five-time Pro Bowler; two-time first-team All-Pro; 2005 Comeback Player of the Year recipient after leading league with 1,563 receiving yards, 103 catches and 12 receiving touchdowns Utah career : Played two seasons (21 games) as a receiver; led Mountain West with eight receiving touchdowns in 1999; finished career with 1,603 receiving yards, 78 catches and 12 receiving touchdowns

Jordan Gross

Carolina Panthers tackle Jordan Gross (69). | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played 11 seasons (167 games) as an offensive tackle with the Panthers after being drafted No. 8 overall by Carolina in 2003; holds franchise record for most starts and games played

: Played 11 seasons (167 games) as an offensive tackle with the Panthers after being drafted No. 8 overall by Carolina in 2003; holds franchise record for most starts and games played Accolades : Three-time Pro Bowler; one-time first-team All-Pro; Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor class of 2019 inductee

: Three-time Pro Bowler; one-time first-team All-Pro; Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor class of 2019 inductee Utah career : Played two seasons (22 games) as an offensive lineman; program's first Outland Trophy finalist and first Utah offensive lineman to earn consensus All-American in 2002

Alex Smith

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11). | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

NFL résume : Played 14 seasons (174 games) as a quarterback, including seven with the San Francisco 49ers, five with the Kansas City Chiefs and two with Washington, after being drafted No. 1 overall by San Francisco in 2005; finished top-35 all-time in completions (3,250) and passing yards (35,650) with 199 passing touchdowns

: Played 14 seasons (174 games) as a quarterback, including seven with the San Francisco 49ers, five with the Kansas City Chiefs and two with Washington, after being drafted No. 1 overall by San Francisco in 2005; finished top-35 all-time in completions (3,250) and passing yards (35,650) with 199 passing touchdowns Accolades : Three-time Pro Bowler; 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year recipient; led league in passer rating in 2017

: Three-time Pro Bowler; 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year recipient; led league in passer rating in 2017 Utah career : Played three seasons (25 games) as a quarterback; first-team All-American and Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year recipient in 2004; holds program record for highest career passing efficiency mark (164.42); College Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 inductee

Roy Jefferson

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Roy Jefferson (87). | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played 12 seasons (162 games) as a wide receiver and flanker, including six with Washington, five with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Baltimore Colts, after being drafted No. 18 overall by Pittsburgh in 1965; recorded 7,539 receiving yards, 451 catches and 52 touchdowns

: Played 12 seasons (162 games) as a wide receiver and flanker, including six with Washington, five with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Baltimore Colts, after being drafted No. 18 overall by Pittsburgh in 1965; recorded 7,539 receiving yards, 451 catches and 52 touchdowns Accolades : Super Bowl champion; three-time Pro Bowler; one-time first-team All-Pro; led league with 1,074 receiving yards in 1968

: Super Bowl champion; three-time Pro Bowler; one-time first-team All-Pro; led league with 1,074 receiving yards in 1968 Utah career : Played three seasons (30 games) as a receiver, running back, defensive back and placekicker; first-team All-American after tallying 349 receiving yards, three interceptions, 17 extra points and two field goals

Luther Elliss

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Luther Elliss (94). | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played 10 seasons (134 games) as a defensive lineman including nine with the Detroit Lions and one with Denver Broncos, after being drafted No. 20 overall by Detroit in 1995; recorded 29 sacks and 22 tackles for loss

: Played 10 seasons (134 games) as a defensive lineman including nine with the Detroit Lions and one with Denver Broncos, after being drafted No. 20 overall by Detroit in 1995; recorded 29 sacks and 22 tackles for loss Accolades : Two-time Pro Bowler; finished No. 5 in defensive rookie of the year voting in 1995

: Two-time Pro Bowler; finished No. 5 in defensive rookie of the year voting in 1995 Utah career : Played four seasons as a defensive lineman; consensus All-American and Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1994

Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72). | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Completed his ninth season (133 games) as a tackle with the Denver Broncos after being drafted No. 20 overall by Denver in 2017; led NFL in Pro Football Focus pass block grade (90.8) and ranked No. 5 in overall grade (89.3) in 2025

: Completed his ninth season (133 games) as a tackle with the Denver Broncos after being drafted No. 20 overall by Denver in 2017; led NFL in Pro Football Focus pass block grade (90.8) and ranked No. 5 in overall grade (89.3) in 2025 Accolades : One-time Pro Bowler; one-time first-team All-Pro

: One-time Pro Bowler; one-time first-team All-Pro Utah career : Played one season (13 games) as a tackle; first-team All-Pac-12 in 2016

Jamal Anderson

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson (32). | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played eight seasons (88 games) as a running back with the Atlanta Falcons after being drafted No. 201 overall by Atlanta in 1994; recorded 5,336 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns from scrimmage

: Played eight seasons (88 games) as a running back with the Atlanta Falcons after being drafted No. 201 overall by Atlanta in 1994; recorded 5,336 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns from scrimmage Accolades : One-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro; finished No. 3 in MVP voting and No. 4 in offensive player of the year voting after leading the league with 410 attempts and coming in No. 2 behind MVP-winner Terrell Davis with 1,846 rushing yards in 1998

: One-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro; finished No. 3 in MVP voting and No. 4 in offensive player of the year voting after leading the league with 410 attempts and coming in No. 2 behind MVP-winner Terrell Davis with 1,846 rushing yards in 1998 Utah career : Played two seasons (22 games) as a running back; finished career with 1,275 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage

Star Lotulelei

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98). | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NFL résumé : Played eight seasons (119 games) as a defensive lineman, including five with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Buffalo Bills, after being drafted No. 14 overall by Carolina in 2013; recorded 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks

: Played eight seasons (119 games) as a defensive lineman, including five with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Buffalo Bills, after being drafted No. 14 overall by Carolina in 2013; recorded 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks Accolades : Finished No. 4 in defensive rookie of the year voting in 2013

: Finished No. 4 in defensive rookie of the year voting in 2013 Utah career : Played three seasons (38 games) as a defensive lineman; first-team All-American in 2012 and two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection