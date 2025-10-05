Betting lines, point spread for Utah vs. Arizona State Week 7 college football game
A pair of Big 12 teams square off in a pivotal league game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
College football's Week 7 slate will come to a close with a nationally-televised matchup between Utah and Arizona State, two squads looking to keep pace in an ultra-competitive conference title race after having the previous week off.
The Utes enter the matchup two weeks removed from their last outing, a 48-14 victory over West Virginia, in which junior quarterback Devon Dampier tossed a career-high four touchdown passes to spearhead another efficient outing from Utah's offense. The defense, meanwhile, set the tone from the get-go, allowing the Mountaineers to gain just five first downs and 90 total yards on their first five possessions.
The Sun Devils pulled off a come-from-behind victory over TCU in Week 5 to remain undefeated in league play. Arizona State, which trailed by 17 early on, tied things up with under 2 minutes to play after Sam Leavitt connected with Jordyn Tyson for a score. TCU fumbled on its ensuing drive, setting up Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez for his second clutch field goal in as many weeks to give the Sun Devils a 27-24 win.
Kickoff between the Utes and Sun Devils is set for 8:15 p.m. local time on ESPN. Let's take a look at the opening betting lines and some key trends ahead of the Big 12 matchup, courtesy of TeamRankings.com and Oddshark.
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -5.5 (-110)
- Arizona State: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -192
- Arizona State: +158
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 4-1
- Against the spread as favorite: 4-1
- Against the spread with equal rest: 3-1
- Moneyline: 4-1
- Over-under: 3-2
- 2-8 straight up in last 10 Big 12 contests
Arizona State
- Against the spread overall: 3-2
- Against the spread as underdog: 1-0
- Against the spread with equal rest: 2-1-1
- Moneyline: 4-1
- Over-under: 1-4
- 8-0 straight up in last eight Big 12 contests
- Percentage of bets on spread: Arizona State (74%)
Arizona State vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.