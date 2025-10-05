All Utes

Betting lines, point spread for Utah vs. Arizona State Week 7 college football game

Utes open as favorites over Sun Devils heading into Big 12 matchup

Cole Forsman

Utah Utes running back NaQuari Rogers (21) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Utah Utes running back NaQuari Rogers (21) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
A pair of Big 12 teams square off in a pivotal league game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

College football's Week 7 slate will come to a close with a nationally-televised matchup between Utah and Arizona State, two squads looking to keep pace in an ultra-competitive conference title race after having the previous week off.

The Utes enter the matchup two weeks removed from their last outing, a 48-14 victory over West Virginia, in which junior quarterback Devon Dampier tossed a career-high four touchdown passes to spearhead another efficient outing from Utah's offense. The defense, meanwhile, set the tone from the get-go, allowing the Mountaineers to gain just five first downs and 90 total yards on their first five possessions.

The Sun Devils pulled off a come-from-behind victory over TCU in Week 5 to remain undefeated in league play. Arizona State, which trailed by 17 early on, tied things up with under 2 minutes to play after Sam Leavitt connected with Jordyn Tyson for a score. TCU fumbled on its ensuing drive, setting up Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez for his second clutch field goal in as many weeks to give the Sun Devils a 27-24 win.

Kickoff between the Utes and Sun Devils is set for 8:15 p.m. local time on ESPN. Let's take a look at the opening betting lines and some key trends ahead of the Big 12 matchup, courtesy of TeamRankings.com and Oddshark.

Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Spread:

  • Utah: -5.5 (-110)
  • Arizona State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

  • Utah: -192
  • Arizona State: +158

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Stats

Utah

  • Against the spread overall: 4-1
  • Against the spread as favorite: 4-1
  • Against the spread with equal rest: 3-1
  • Moneyline: 4-1
  • Over-under: 3-2
  • 2-8 straight up in last 10 Big 12 contests

Arizona State

  • Against the spread overall: 3-2
  • Against the spread as underdog: 1-0
  • Against the spread with equal rest: 2-1-1
  • Moneyline: 4-1
  • Over-under: 1-4
  • 8-0 straight up in last eight Big 12 contests
  • Percentage of bets on spread: Arizona State (74%)

Arizona State vs. Utah How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
  • Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
  • Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • How to watch (TV): ESPN

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

