FanDuel Promo Code for Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 18: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

Ryan Hagen

FanDuel promo code offer for Panthers vs Buccaneers - no code needed! Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if you win on Saturday's NFC South showdown.
The NFC South title is on the line when the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Saturday in a crucial Week 18 matchup. New FanDuel users can capitalize on this high-stakes divisional clash with an exclusive FanDuel promo code offer that requires no code to claim. This $250 bonus opportunity is perfectly timed for Saturday's winner-take-all scenario. Check out the latest sportsbook promos ahead of Jan. 3 action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Panthers vs. Buccaneers

This welcome bonus provides exceptional value for new customers looking to wager on Saturday's pivotal NFC South showdown. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this promotion. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 wager on any available market.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

  • New users must register through eligible links and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  • Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
  • Place an initial $5 real money wager on any betting market.
  • If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Panthers to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on a market with +200 odds and win, you'll collect $100 in withdrawable cash rather than $150. If your initial $5 wager on the Buccaneers moneyline loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but can continue betting with your remaining account balance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's game

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before Saturday's 4:30 PM ET kickoff:

  1. Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page.
  2. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app when prompted.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place a $5 initial wager on Panthers vs. Buccaneers or any other available market.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can discover ongoing opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These regular promotions often include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets throughout the NFL season.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

