Betting lines, point spread for Utah vs. Cincinnati Week 10 college football game
College football's Week 10 slate is set to start and finish in Salt Lake City, where Utah will host Cincinnati in a pivotal Big 12 clash featuring conference title and postseason implications alike.
The ranked matchup between the No. 24 Utes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) and No. 17 Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) will also be the site for ESPN's College GameDay pregame show, setting both teams up with an opportunity to gain national relevance and improve their standing in the Big 12 with a win in prime time.
Heading into Saturday's 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff from Rice-Eccles Stadium, FanDuel Sportsbook established Utah as a 7.5-point favorite over Cincinnati in its opening betting lines for Week 10.
That line was set less than 24 hours after the Utes put together their most thorough performance of the season, crushing Colorado, 53-7, while dominating all three phases of the game to earn their sixth win of the 2025 campaign. After Morgan Scalley's defense stifled the Buffaloes in the first half, holding them to -18 total yards while recording five sacks, an interception, a safety and a blocked punt, Utah finished with 422 rushing yards — the second-most by a Kyle Whittingham-coached team — behind true freshman Byrd Ficklin's 151 yards on the ground.
In place of Devon Dampier, Ficklin also threw for 140 yards and tallied 3 total touchdowns in his first collegiate start. Dampier had been upgraded to probable prior to kickoff, though the Utes opted to play it safe and start the former three-star recruit instead.
Dampier's health status didn't have much of an impact on the point spread last week, though it could over the course of the next six days as his squad prepares to face a defense that just held one of the country's top offenses through the air to a season-low in passing yards.
Cincinnati brings a seven-game win streak into the matchup, with its latest victory coming against Baylor in a game where the Bearcats thwarted a late rally by the Bears with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of a 41-20 final. Despite engineering three consecutive scoring drives to make it a 3-point game after trailing 24-0, Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson never found his usual groove, finishing with just 137 passing yards while being sacked twice in his team's fourth loss of the season.
The win kept Cincinnati in a first-place tie with BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) atop the league standings. Sitting two games back, Utah has a chance to shake up the leaderboard with its first top-25 win of the season on Saturday.
Odds, Spread and Total for Cincinnati vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -7.5 (+100)
- Cincinnati: +7.5 (-122)
- Percentage of bets on spread: Cincinnati, 85%
Moneyline:
- Utah: -255
- Cincinnati: +205
Total: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cincinnati vs. Utah Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 6-2
- Against the spread as favorite: 6-2
- Against the spread at home: 3-1
- Moneyline: 6-2
- Over-under: 5-3
- 0-2 straight up vs. ranked opponents this season
Cincinnati
- Against the spread overall: 7-1
- Against the spread on the road: 2-0
- Against the spread as underdogs: 1-1
- Moneyline: 7-1
- Over-under: 5-3
- 0-6 against the spread in last six games played in November
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.