Utah QB Byrd Ficklin returning to the Utes for sophomore season

Utah football fans can expect to see more of Byrd Ficklin in 2026.

Ficklin is staying with the Utes for his sophomore season, Utah Utes On SI confirmed Thursday. The Salt Lake Tribune first reported Ficklin's intentions of signing a one-year deal to remain with the program on Thursday.

Given his skillset, which was on full display during the 2025 campaign, interest from power conference programs was expected to come Ficklin's way. The 6-foot-1 Muskogee, Oklahoma, native recorded 56 carries for 503 rushing yards and tied NaQuari Rogers with a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

Ficklin was also 21-of-35 (60%) through the air for 301 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In his lone start of the season against Colorado, he threw for 140 yards, rushed for another 151 on the ground and recorded three total touchdowns in a 53-7 thrashing of the Buffaloes.

Ficklin became one of just five Utah quarterbacks since 1995 to both pass and rush for 100 yards in a game with that performance, which also earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors on Oct. 27.

Ficklin picked up his second Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor three weeks later, after he tallied 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries during Utah's 55-28 win over Baylor on Nov. 15. He followed that up with three scores on the ground the ensuing week, propelling the Utes to a 51-47 win over Kansas State.

Ficklin arrived to Salt Lake City this past spring as a three-star recruit out of Muskogee High School (Oklahoma). Utah was the only power conference school to offer on Ficklin, who previously committed to Texas State in July 2024 before backing off his pledge to sign with the Utes that December.

Ficklin earned the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart behind Devon Dampier leading up to the 2025 regular season. Injuries to Utah's starter allowed Ficklin to step in when needed, such as the Oct. 25 game against Colorado and in the second half of the Utes' Nov. 15. contest against Baylor.

Even when Dampier was healthy, though, Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck found ways to incorporate Ficklin's dual-threat capabilities into the Utes' schemes.

Ficklin's penchant for big plays and precision throwing the ball were reasons why Kyle Whittingham wanted to keep both him and Dampier on the team beyond the 2025 season, saying the Utes would "have to really step up to hang on to those guys" after Utah's win over Baylor.

Dampier made his intentions of staying with the Utes clear during an appearance on ESPN 700 radio earlier in December.

Utah will cap off the 2025 campaign with a postseason matchup against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m. MT).