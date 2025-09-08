Betting odds, point spread for Utah vs. Wyoming college football game
Coming off consecutive wire-to-wire victories to open the 2025 college football season, Utah rolls into a Week 3 matchup against Wyoming with an opportunity to sweep its nonconference schedule for the third straight year.
The Utes head to Laramie, Wyoming, following a blowout win over Cal Poly in their home opener, while the Cowboys also seek a 3-0 start to the 2025 campaign after taking down Akron and Northern Iowa out of the gate.
Utah's 63-9 win over the Mustangs last Saturday helped the Utes climb to No. 20 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, as well as No. 21 in the coaches poll. The Utes also improved their average scoring margin to +33.0 (No. 10-best in the country) with the 54-point victory over Cal Poly, which was held to below 4.0 yards per play while committing a pair of turnovers against Utah's defense.
"[Allowing] one touchdown in two games is the bottom line," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham after the Cal Poly game, when asked whether Utah's defense has lived up to expectations. "And that's a really good start to the season."
The Utes will look to keep their momentum rolling against a Cowboys squad that has also leaned on its defensive unit in nonleague play.
After shutting out the Zips on their home field to open the season, Wyoming capitalized on a pair of interceptions and a blocked punt to cruise by Northern Iowa, 31-7, last Saturday. The Panthers were held to just 170 yards of total offense and had to punt seven times in the loss, while Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson tossed two touchdowns and completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts in Wyoming's home opener.
The Cowboys are led by second-year head coach Jay Sawvel, who went 3-9 in his first year at the helm after serving as the team's defensive coordinator for the previous four seasons.
The Utes enter the ole-fashioned Mountain West showdown having won eight of the past nine head-to-head meetings played since 2000, with the only exception being a 31-15 defeat at War Memorial Stadium in 2006.
Here's a look at the opening lines and point spread for Saturday's matchup.
Wyoming vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -23.5 (-110)
- Wyoming: +23.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -3000
- Wyoming: +1200
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wyoming vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Game Time: 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT
- Where: War Memorial Stadium | Laramie, Wyoming
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.