In-game analysis of Utah vs. Kansas Big 12 college football game
Anyone aware of the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 14 knew Utah's at-large bid aspirations were almost slim to none.
Those who understood the several scenarios in play for the Big 12 championship game had a similar outlook regarding the Utes' conference title hopes.
But nothing was set in stone going into the week of Thanksgiving, giving the Utes (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) plenty of reasons to end the regular season on a high note as it faced Kansas (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) in a pivotal matchup from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Friday 10 a.m. MT, ESPN).
A win for Utah would keep its postseason aspirations alive while clinching the program's first 10-win season since 2019. Kansas, meanwhile, sought its third bowl berth in the last four seasons.
Fans could watch the game through any streaming service or cable provider that carried ESPN.
Utah vs. Kansas By the Numbers
188: Sitting at 3,076 rushing yards on the season, Utah needed 188 more to break the program's single-season record of 3,263, set in 1984. The Utes were also two rushing touchdowns away from setting a new single-season benchmark and surpassing the 37 rushing touchdowns the 2022 squad recorded.
7: ESPN's playoff predictor gave the Utes a 7% chance of making the College Football Playoff, should they fail to make the Big 12 championship game.
4: Four scenarios needed to play out for the Utes to punch their ticket to Arlington, Texas: Utah needed to beat the Jayhawks; Arizona State had to defeat Arizona; BYU would need take care of business against UCF; and (probably the least likely outcome of the bunch) West Virginia would have to upset Texas Tech.
Utah vs. Kansas Availability Reports
Utah was without its top pass-rusher, John Henry Daley, and its leading receiver Ryan Davis, for Friday's matchup. Daley's status was made public on the Monday after the Kansas State game, with his head coach confirming the redshirt sophomore suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the Week 13 game. Davis, who wasn't involved in the Utes' 51-47 win over the Wildcats last Saturday, was labeled "out" in the team's initial availability report.
Kansas ruled running back Justin Thurman, tight end Carson Bruhn and defensive lineman Gage Keys.
Key Storylines
Here were the key storylines developing over the course of Utah's Black Friday game against Kansas.
How Utah's defense responded from last week
Kyle Whittingham's halftime speech, which made it rounds on social media following Utah's comeback win over Kansas State, was inspiring and goosebump-inducing, and apparently exactly the fire the Utes needed to spark their second half rally.
If a similar pep-talk was needed on Friday, though, it'd be cause for concern.
Jalon Daniels enjoyed some success through the air and on the ground during the Jayhawks' opening drive but couldn't capitalize with points, as Smith Snowden jumped in front of a pass and earned his second interception of the season.
The Jayhawks managed to get into the red zone on their second drive by exclusively running the ball. They ran 10 straight run plays to get from their own 25-yard line to Utah's 13-yard line, but couldn't put points on the board after Daniels missed an open receiver in the end zone.
Kansas averaged 6.6 yards per carry on 14 rush attempts in the first quarter.
It was more of the same in the second, as the Jayhawks scored the game's first touchdown to go up, 7-3, after calling eight run plays.
Utes dominate trenches on both sides
Utah set the tone in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The defensive line forced Daniels to move in the pocket and make quick decisions, resulting in a turnover on the Jayhawks' first drive, while the Utes offensive line paved the way for runs of 34 and 15 yards on Utah's first possession.
Utah's second drive wasn't as sustainable, though the lack of a passing game probably didn't help keep the Jayhawks defense honest.
Daniels wasn't effective throwing the ball early on, but Kansas' offensive line was able to push around Utah's front seven in the run game.
How Utah's passing game operated without Ryan Davis
Ryan Davis' 659 receiving yards through 11 games ranked No. 11 in the Big 12. His 57 receptions were 19 more than the next pass catcher (Dallen Bentley) on Utah's roster.
Without its top receiver, Utah didn't attempt a pass on its first drive and leaned exclusively on the run. The Utes' second, and much shorter, possession played out in a similar manner, but Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin didn't have much room to work with in the quarterback run game.