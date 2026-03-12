What Morgan Scalley's generous donation says about Utah football and college athletics

Morgan Scalley has decided to give back to the place he's called home for his entire adult life.

The first-year head coach of the Utah football team recently donated $2 million to the program, the school announced Thursday.

"The University of Utah and particularly Utah Athletics have been an extremely important and influential part of my life for as long as I can remember," Scalley said in a news release . "My love for this place includes a vision of where we can go and what we can achieve, and it will require an increased effort from everyone who shares in that vision.

Liz and I simply wanted to do something for this amazing place that shows our faith in and commitment to the future of this incredible University, and how excited we are for what's to come."

The school did not explicitly state how the money will be used, though it's a quite generous gesture from Scalley and his family nonetheless.

Scalley is Indeed a Utah Man

It certainly didn't take Scalley investing $2 million into the program for him to prove he's all-in on being the next leader of the Utes; the Salt Lake City native has served in a variety of capacities on the coaching staff for the past two decades despite having opportunities to find greener grass elsewhere. Both of his parents graduated from the university. His father, Bud, played tailback for the Utes once upon a time.

Put another way, it was clear Scalley was telling the truth when he said during his introductory press conference that he "forever will be" a Ute. His recent contribution to the program's efforts in remaining relevant in the college football landscape was yet another showing of his appreciation and dedication to Utah.

It also continued a trend of Utah coaches giving back to the university and football program. Most notably, Kyle Whittingham and Urban Meyer were early donors to the Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin Family Scholarship, an endowment benefiting Utes football players, in 2008. Whittingham and his wife also helped create the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which later became the "22 Forever" Memorial Scholarship.

The Cost of Doing Business in College Athletics

College athletic departments around the country have been finding ways to generate revenue ever since the House settlement paved the way for schools to pay their student-athletes directly, instead of relying on third parties to handle those discussions.

The financial state of the Utah athletic department doesn't appear to be hurting as badly as some others at the power conference level — at least based on the $4 million profit the school reported for the 2025 fiscal year — but because revenue-sharing is relatively new, the full ramifications of spending funds on players haven't been completely realized just yet. So, even though the Utah football program reported a $50 million profit in 2025, the figures and revenue reported in the athletic department's fiscal year report doesn't factor NIL into the equation.

To help cover costs, Utah is set to partner with private equity firm Otro Capital in a deal that'll see the school turn its revenue side into a new entity — Utah Brand Initiatives — and one that's expected to generate over $500 million for the athletic department.

Personal financial contributions like the one Scalley recently made have been seen as a way of committing to winning throughout the evolutionary path of college athletics. In fact, other Division I coaches — from Brian Kelly at LSU to Steve Spurrier at South Carolina — have made similar donations to their respective programs, whether it be to improve facilities or create scholarship opportunities. More recently, Brent Venables notably took a pay cut to help divert more resources to Oklahoma's roster building efforts.

Again, it's not exactly clear as to how Utah will utilize Scalley's sizable donation. But given that Texas Tech has elevated the level of expectations in the Big 12 with its spending habits, it wouldn't be a surprise if Utah's NIL allotment grows as a result of Scalley's philanthropy.