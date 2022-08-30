BREAKING: Britain Covey waived by Philadelphia Eagles

On Tuesday August 30, the Philadelphia Eagles released their final 53-man roster for the 2022-23 NFL season. Despite making some noise during the preseason and turning a lot of heads, former Ute Britain Covey has officially been waived.

After sustaining a thumb injury early on in the preseason, Covey stuck it out and strung together some notable returns on special teams for the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (41) runs with the football ahead of Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports.

Fielding two kick returns, Covey recorded 45 yards (22.5 average) against the Miami Dolphins. He also registered two punt returns for 21 yards (10.5 average).

In three preseason games, Covey amassed a total of 92 kick return yards, tied for 11th in the league.

Despite his efforts however, Covey has officially been waived by the team and did not make the final 53-man roster. With that being said, having made it this far, it's likely that Covey will be assigned to the Eagles practice squad if he's not picked up by another team in the same role.

So while he hasn't made an official NFL roster to this point, his professional dreams should be far from over as his chances to still make a practice squad are high.

