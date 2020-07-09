AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Breaking down the top recruits from the state of Utah: No. 4, Logan Fano

Ryan Kostecka

It's no secret that over the past couple of seasons, the state of Utah has been turning out some of the top high school and college football players in the nation — headlined by Penei Sewell, the top offensive lineman in the country and a projected top-3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

USATSI_13864857_168386753_lowres

But even with all of the talent in the state, the Utah football program has struggled to get those star players to wear Ute red and white.

Over the past five years, Utah has yet to sign the top prospect in the state despite being the only power-5 program in the state. In fact, since 2016 Utah has signed just 14 of the top 50 recruits from the state of Utah — likewise, hated rival BYU has signed 10 of those 50.

BREAKDOWN
-- 2016 = Maxs Tupai (2), Leki Fotu (3) and Fua Pututau (7)
-- 2017 = Michael Richardson (10)
-- 2018 = Tennessee Pututau (6), Hunter Lotulelei (8), Jaren Kump (9)
-- 2019 = Simote Pepa (2), Junior Tafuna (7)
-- 2020 = Van Fillinger (2), Xavier Carlton (3), Nate Ritchie (4), Alex Harrison (5), Sione Fotu (8)

So far for the 2021 class, Utah isn't having near the success it did in 2020 as Viliami Pouha (7) and and Michael Mokofisi (10) are the only players currently committed to the Utes from the top-10. But Utah is still in the running for top recruit Kinglsey Suamataia, Logan Fano (4), Isaac Vaha (8) and Jeffrey Bassa (9) and could potentially flip Raider Damuni (5) from BYU.

In the 2021 class, Jackson Light (2) is committed to Oregon, who also happens to be favorite to land Suamataia, while Voi Tunuufi (3) and Branson Yager (6) are committed to Washington and Nebraska, respectively.

Now here's a breakdown of the Utes' top remaining recruits from the state of Utah...

Logan Fano
*4-star, Defensive End
*6-foot-4, 230-pounds
*Timpview HS — Spanish Fork, UT

Fano has been a fast rising prospect from the Mountain West, now ranking as the No. 4 prospect from the state of Utah behind offensive tackle Kinglsey Suamataia, one of the top prospects in the country.

Interestingly enough, Fano's tape really pops when he faces off with Suamataia and it's easy to see why he recently picked up that fourth star by 247sports. Fano has tremendous length already and is still growing, plus his frame looks as if he could easily add good weight.

He shocks with his athleticism as he has the ability to chase down running backs and quarterbacks from behind. He does have good bend for his size but will need to work on fighting off blocks a bit more when he gets to the collegiate level, which will come more naturally once he puts on the weight.

Altogether, Fano is a guy who just oozes potential as an outside linebacker or defensive end. He projects to be a multi-year starter and depending on his development, rice up NFL draft boards in four years.

His recruitment is technically open but most pundits are thinking it's coming down to a two-team race between Utah and Washington. Fano had previously committed to BYU before announcing his decommitment one week after he took a visit to the Utes...

One of Fano's closest friends and high school teammate Raider Damuni is currently committed to BYU — but there have been rumblings that he and Fano have talked about playing together, and in that regard Utah looks like the most logistical landing spot.

At defensive end, the Utes are very young with junior Mika Tafua expected to have a major breakout season after shining as a sophomore last year — he'll be starting alone with senior Maxs Tupai. While there's a chance they're both gone after this next season, the backups this year are expected to be redshirt freshman Miki Suguturaga and a pair of incoming 4-star freshman Xavier Carlton and Van Fillinger.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking down the top available recruits from the state of Utah: No. 1, Kingsley Suamataia

The state of Utah isn't short on star power when it comes to high school football recruits, yet somehow the Utes are struggling to keep that star power in-state

Ryan Kostecka

Pay-cuts announced for Larry Scott and the Pac-12 conference

With the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging collegiate athletics throughout the nation, the Pac-12 announced that pay-cuts and salary reductions have now taken place

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Julian Blackmon drew raves from Indianapolis scouts

Following an illustrious career with the Utes, Julian Blackmon was chosen with No. 85 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

How does recruiting change following the BLM movement?

Following the BLM movement and reinstatement of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, Utah must continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail by continuing to be transparent

Ryan Kostecka

Utah moves up one spot in Pac-12 recruiting class rankings after strong June

Utah has been blazing hot on the recruiting trail this past month, locking up four commits since the start of June and now sit with the Pac-12's No. 9 ranked class.

Ryan Kostecka

Utes in top-8 for 2021 WR prospect Jimmy Valsin out of Texas

Utah is looking to add to its 2021 WR class and after missing out on Jabez Tinae, three-star Jimmy Valsin has become a top target for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

What were the details of the Morgan Scalley investigation?

If the Utah coaches and players are good with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley coming back — and most importantly want him back — then who are we to say otherwise?

Ryan Kostecka

by

pacute

NCAA officials concerned about growing pessimism regarding CFB season

With a rapid rise in positive tests of COVID-19, NCAA officials are very concerned and pessimism is growing regarding the upcoming CFB season starting on time, or happening at all

Ryan Kostecka

Utah still going hard after 2021 in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia

Kingsley Suamataia, one of the top prospects nationally in the class of 2021, has yet to decide where he will be attending college — but it hasn't stopped Utah from going hard after him

Ryan Kostecka

Did Utah DC Morgan Scalley escape real punishment?

Following an independent investigation, Utah has elected to retain the services of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley following his use of a racial slur in 2013

Ryan Kostecka

by

Ryan_Kostecka