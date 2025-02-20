Britain Covey returns to Utah following Eagles win in Super Bowl LIX
Britain Covey recently made a homecoming visit to Salt Lake City, where he reunited with head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff.
Covey has carved out a niche as a dependable special teams weapon with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, a lingering neck injury sidelined him for Super Bowl LIX, preventing him from taking the field in the Eagles' championship win. Despite the setback, Covey remains an accomplished return specialist and an important piece of Philadelphia’s roster.
In his third season in the NFL, Covey appeared in just five regular-season games for the Eagles, logging seven receptions for 34 yards on eight targets. His biggest contributions, however, came on special teams, where he continued to showcase his skill as a punt returner.
Though the Eagles designated him to return from injured reserve, he never made it back onto the active roster. Still, his role in the team’s journey to the Super Bowl places him among an elite group of Utah alumni who have earned championship rings.
During his visit, Covey was all smiles as he reconnected with Whittingham and his former coaches, who were thrilled to welcome him back to the program. A beloved figure in Utah football history, Covey's career as a Ute was defined by his versatility and explosiveness. The five-time All-American and multiple-time All-Pac-12 selection left an indelible mark on the program, setting school records in punt return yards while also ranking among the top-six in several other receiving and return categories.
Covey’s return to Utah was a reminder of the deep connections that exist between former players and the program. While his NFL journey continues, he remains a proud Ute, embodying the spirit of Utah football on the biggest stage.