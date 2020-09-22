SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Bubble in Salt Lake City? At least one journalist believes so

Ryan Kostecka

If the Pac-12 conference elects to play college football this fall, it would signify a major turnaround from where the conference was just over a month ago.

On August 11, the Pac-12 announced that it would postpone/cancel all athletic events until Jan. 1. Then news broke yesterday that the conference — combined with the partnership with Quidel a few weeks ago — was going to try and play sometime around the end of October or early November.

While this may sound fantastic to coaches, players and fans alike, the question remains if it's feasible or not.

As of Thursday morning, California as a state is still a hotbed of COVID-19 cases, and where the four schools (Stanford, Cal, USC and UCLA) all play are in two of the most most populated and "hot" areas. Oregon and Colorado are on fire, literally, which makes practicing safely a potential issue.

So if the conference really wants to play by Halloween or the week after, what are the realistic possibilities of that happening?

According to USC beat writer Matt Zemek of TrojansWire, he's come up with the idea of having the conference play in a bubble in Salt Lake City.

Yes, that would provide a massive advantage for the Utes, but I'll bet it's something the opposing coaches and players would be willing to concede if it meant they get to strap up this fall.

“Provided that players can be given added protections and benefits, a bubble plan in Salt Lake City makes as much sense as any other plan I can think of for the Pac-12 and its football season this fall,” Zemek wrote.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Tufaga, Utah Utes commit, selected for 2021 Polynesian Bowl

Utah's defensive headliner of its 2021 recruiting class is Mason Tufaga, a four-star linebacker out of Hawaii, will close out his high school career in his home state at the Polynesian Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes final five for 4-star defensive lineman Jay Toia

Although committed to USC, Utah has had an all-out assault on Grace Brethren High School defensive tackle Jay Toia. And recently the Utes were named in his top-5, giving them a chance

Ryan Kostecka

What are the 10 best wins of the century for Utah football?

Utah has had quite the century with 10 seasons in the Mountain West Conference and now entering its 10th season in the Pac-12 — so what are the best wins that have shaped Utah into the power it is?

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: College Basketball is set to begin the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25

College athletics for the Pac-12 may not be far off after the reports have surfaced that the 2020-21 college basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes on Sunday

Following a week one that was filled with drama, suspense and big-time plays, former Utah football players shined in the opening week of the NFL season. But with the nerves gone, who shines in week two?

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Zack Moss thrives in NFL debut for the Buffalo Bills

Former Utah running back Zack Moss scored a touchdown in his NFL debut — helping lead the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 victory over the New York Jets in their 2020 season openers

Ryan Kostecka

How did #ProUtes fare in Week 1 of the NFL season?

From two rookies making a massive impact in victories to one of the best safeties in the game picking off the G.O.A.T. of quarterbacks, it was a strong opening week for former Utes in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 CEO's met on Friday, to reconvene next Thursday

After their much anticipated meeting on Friday afternoon, the Pac-12 CEO's have come to no resolution regarding the upcoming college football season — but will meet again on Thursday

Ryan Kostecka

Will the Pac-12 be able to participate in the College Football Playoff?

Aiming for a Halloween or Nov. 7 start date, the question remains as to whether or not the Pac-12 will play enough games to qualify for the College Football Playoff, and how that will all work

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Pac-12 football shooting for Nov. 7 start date

According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 conference is aiming for a November 7 start date — but it isn't ruling out a Halloween start date. A lot to figure out but it depends on clearance and health

Ryan Kostecka