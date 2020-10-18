SI.com
AllUtes
Buffalo Bills Running Back Zack Moss Nearing Return To The Field

Ryan Kostecka

When the Buffalo Bills selected former Utah running back Zack Moss in the third round of the NFL draft, it was with the idea that he would contribute immediately as a rookie.

All it took was his first game in the NFL to validate Buffalo's selection, as Moss scored a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen. He then followed up that debut with eight rushes for 37 yards in the second week of the season.

Unfortunately that was the last time Moss made any sort of difference for the Bills on the field, as he suffered a toe injury and has yet to play since then.

There was speculation last week that Moss would return in time for Buffalo's showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately the former Utah star was unable to go, despite practicing fully only to have a last minute setback.

But now after practicing fully on Thursday and Friday and with no issues afterwards, all signs appear a go for Moss for week 6 when the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season last week.

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills running back

Moss' return to the Bills will be welcomed back as the team is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry on the season. Devin Singletary has been the lead back while TJ Yeldon has served admirably as the change-of-pace back.

But Buffalo appears high on Moss' skillset and health considering they passed on signing Le'Veon Bell this past week, instead being happy with their running backs on the roster.

Moss will have the chance to prove he's healthy and ready to resume his role when Buffalo kicks off with Kansas City at 3 p.m. (MST) on Monday — it will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network.

