NFL GM shares insight on former Utah star's injury
Ahead of the team's first day of training camp, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles broke the news that cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be out for a few weeks due to a leg injury.
Chicago placed the former Utah Utes star on the non-football injury last week, though outside the fact that it occurred during the offseason, the nature of the injury hadn't been disclosed.
On Thursday, Poles shared some insights into Johnson's injury while appearing on the Hoge and Jahns show.
"Jaylon works hard," Poles said. "In terms of the body fat and weight and lean mass ... his was right on track. He'd been working hard, like he always does, so he was training [and] just kind of had a freak deal."
Poles added that the Bears are taking Johnson's injury "one week at a time" as the All-Pro defensive back heals up.
"Different injuries happen when [the players are] away," Poles said. "And it's just part of the deal, but the communication has been great. He's a true vet."
Johnson has dealt with his share of bumps and bruises over the course of his professional career — from a shoulder injury as a rookie in 2020, to a couple of lower body injuries that limited him to 11 appearances in 2022. Johnson returned to form in 2023, hauling in a career-high four interceptions and earning All-Pro Second Team honors from the Associated Press. In 2024, he played in all 17 games for the first time in his career.
"I know Jaylon's going to do everything he can to get himself back and get himself ready," said Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. "He's a consummate professional, so I feel good about him being ready when his body is ready to go. So from that standpoint, not a lot of concern there."
Johnson, entering his sixth season in the league, is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. The 26-year-old recorded career highs in tackles (53) and tackles for loss (seven) and snagged two interceptions and forced one fumble in 2024. But the Bears stumbled to a 5-12 finish and former head coach Matt Eberflus got fired after a 4-8 start.
With Allen calling the shots on defense now, Johnson will have opportunities to shadow the opponent's top receiver on a regular basis. Johnson was ranked as the eighth-best cornerback in the league, with one voter putting him as high as No. 4, in a recent ESPN surveyof NFL personnel.