Cam Rising’s return pushes Utah towards being national contender
Shortly after Utah lost a difficult game to 11th-ranked Arizona last November, dropping them to 7-4 on the season, there was a silver lining the next day. The news of quarterback Cam Rising returning for a seventh year. Even with three key victories and not yet being out of the playoff discussion, it was evident last year’s Ute team was not living up to expectations.
It was still a well coached and well prepared unit, but the passing game just could never find its footing. Other aspects of the week-to-week gameplans were productive. Without the threat of what Rising brings to the offense, it just wasn’t the same. They did not become completely one-dimensional like some other programs in the region, but it was clearly not what they had come to expect from the previous two seasons with Rising under center.
There were no realistic recruiting moves anticipated or another player coming via the transfer portal that would be bigger news than the return of Rising. It’s the return of a field general who eveyone has already seen thrive. While QBs like Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders and Quinn Ewers will be mentioned often for the foreseeable future, Rising is on that tier and in that conversation. He might not get the national hype, but he’s a game changer for the Utes. Especially when seen through the lens of ‘importance to the team’.
Rece Davis of ESPN’s College Football Gameday referred to Kyle Whittingham’s team as “Ill-Tempered Lads”. The context of which was to suggest that Utah is a meat and potatoes team that will get after it, regardless of circumstance. Very little nonsense and a team almost completely composed of good football players. In every position group and on every level of player in the program. Very little drama and unlike some programs that speak of what the culture or standard is, Utah simply goes out and shows it.
This was even true last season when the Utes were without Rising. The passing game, objectively, was a shell of what it was with Rising. No disrespect to Bryson Barnes who did an admirable job stepping in for Rising. However, 1,600 yards passing on 58% with an almost 1-to-1 ratio for TDs and INTs just doesn’t hit the same as averaging almost 3,000 yards on better than 64% passing and averaging ten wins with two conference championships.
Yet, even in Rising’s absence, the primary runners (Jackson and Glover) cleared over 1,300 yards rushing. A double-digit sacker at edge rusher (Eliss). A total of eight team interceptions on the season. A kick returner with a 20-yard return average. A kicker averaging over 80 percent on field goals and a punter averaging over 45 yards per punt. The team, even without Rising, was in a ‘steady as she goes’ situation.
The only area that was a significant drop from expectation or previous years’ production was the passing game. Only one receiver over 500 yards and over two touchdowns, which was Devaughn Vele who was recently drafted by the Denver Broncos.
The trio of transfer portal additions with Damien Alford from Syracuse, Taeshaun Lyons from Washington, and Dorian Singer from USC should all help Rising improve to a possible career year. Also, the return of tight end Brant Kuithe will be great, too. Like Rising, Kuithe missed the 2023 campaign due to injury. Looking back to the 2022 season, the Katy, Texas native was higher on the depth chart than Dalton Kincaid, who was the No. 25 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills. Rising not only returns, but he returns with a pantry full of new ingredients to cook with.
There are teams who like to believe they are only one player away from being a title contender. While it’s entirely too early to start talking about who will get picked for the 12-team College Football Playoff, it would seem objectively plausible that Utah actually is just a player away. That one player being a familiar one in Rising, but nonetheless he’s a difference maker.
However, a few things must align for the Utes to be a threat. The newer players will need to do their part. By and large though, if Utah is to be in the conversation, a large portion of why should fall to Rising. As the quality of the passing game he provided previously could actually prove to be the difference in the win column.