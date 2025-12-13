Utah's Spencer Fano receives college football's offensive lineman of the year award

Utah right tackle Spencer Fano has been named the recipient of the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's best college interior lineman on offense or defense.

The Football Writers Association of America awarded Fano the prestigious honor Friday during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. Iowa center Logan Jones and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald were the two other finalists.

Fano, a preseason All-American and the No. 1 tackle prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft by several outlets, became the first Utah player to take home the Outland Trophy after joining four-year standout Jordan Gross as the only two Utes to be named finalists in the award's history.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in the preseason that the Utes offensive line had the chance to be the best front line he's had in his time in Salt Lake City. Safe to say, Fano and company lived up to those expectations.

Fano helped pave the way for the No. 1 rushing attack at the Power Four level while remaining rock solid in pass protection. The Utes' passing game might not have been as explosive compared to others in the Big 12, though it was among the most efficient due in large part to Fano, who didn't allow any sacks and yielded only five pressures across 382 pass-blocking snaps, according toPro Football Focus. Utah ranked No. 4 in the league in passer rating (145.6) and No. 5 in completion percentage (62.9%), in addition to averaging 269.8 rush yards per game, second among Football Bowl Subdivision teams behind Navy (298.4).

Fano, who was named the Big 12's top offensive lineman for the first time in his three-year career, also spearheaded a unit that cleared the way for the the most rushing yards per game (263.0) while allowing the second fewest sacks (nine) in conference play. Out of their nine league games, the Utes ran for over 200 yards seven times, including a season-high 422 in their 53-7 win over Colorado.

Fano also garnered All-Big 12 first team honors for the second straight season.

Other national honors Fano is in contention for include the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry, and a spot on one of the Associated Press All-America teams.

The AP will likely reveal its All-America teams prior to Utah's Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Nebraska on New Year's Eve.

