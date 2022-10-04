Cameron Rising & the Utes are focused on getting better

Question: With no Brant, trying to spread the ball around, how do you think things went?

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) reaches out to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Cameron Rising: "It was definitely different. I mean, not having No. 80 out there is always gonna be a different feel. But the guys did a good job and answered and it was great for the whole team."

Question: How would you assess the teams overall performance to this point?

Cameron Rising: "We've done good. I mean, we dropped one. So it's not something you ever want to have. But yeah, just got to keep the ball rolling. And I think we've just got to keep getting better. And that's the main goal really."

Question: Can you speak to the road that Jaylen Dixon has traveled to get to this point now contributing the way that he did?

Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) catches a touchdown pass against Oregon State Beavers linebacker Cade Brownholtz (29) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: What do you think is the definition of a good leader and why do you enjoy that?

Cameron Rising: "Someone that handles their 20 square feet and really just make sure that they're doing everything that they need to. That's pretty much the only thing that I like to focus on. I mean, being there for the guys, that's another thing and yeah, those are the most important features for leader."

Question: What are you anticipating in your return trip to the Rose Bowl?

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network.

Cameron Rising: "Yeah. It'll be fun. So it's a good spot to play and just looking forward to getting back down there to Pasadena and having some fun."

Question: Do you prefer day games or night games?

Cameron Rising: "I mean, it's always nice just getting the day game because you do get a little night more so, and usually if you're playing an away game during the night, chances are you're getting back at 3 am. So usually day games are gonna be a little easier on the body."

