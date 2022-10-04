Cameron Rising & the Utes are focused on getting better
Question: With no Brant, trying to spread the ball around, how do you think things went?
Cameron Rising: "It was definitely different. I mean, not having No. 80 out there is always gonna be a different feel. But the guys did a good job and answered and it was great for the whole team."
Question: How would you assess the teams overall performance to this point?
Cameron Rising: "We've done good. I mean, we dropped one. So it's not something you ever want to have. But yeah, just got to keep the ball rolling. And I think we've just got to keep getting better. And that's the main goal really."
Question: Can you speak to the road that Jaylen Dixon has traveled to get to this point now contributing the way that he did?
Question: What do you think is the definition of a good leader and why do you enjoy that?
Read More
Cameron Rising: "Someone that handles their 20 square feet and really just make sure that they're doing everything that they need to. That's pretty much the only thing that I like to focus on. I mean, being there for the guys, that's another thing and yeah, those are the most important features for leader."
Question: What are you anticipating in your return trip to the Rose Bowl?
Cameron Rising: "Yeah. It'll be fun. So it's a good spot to play and just looking forward to getting back down there to Pasadena and having some fun."
Question: Do you prefer day games or night games?
Cameron Rising: "I mean, it's always nice just getting the day game because you do get a little night more so, and usually if you're playing an away game during the night, chances are you're getting back at 3 am. So usually day games are gonna be a little easier on the body."
Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes
Twitter - @FN_AllUtes
Instagram - @fannation_allutes