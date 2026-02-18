Early 2026 Candidate for Jerk of the Year: UCLA’s Mick Cronin

1. UCLA coach Mick Cronin ejected one of his own players last night, throwing Steven Jamerson II off the court during the team’s game at Michigan State.

This was a big whatever to me because coaches like to act like tough guys all the time and UCLA was getting destroyed, so frustration is understandable.

It would also be understandable that Cronin was still frustrated after the game because his team got blown out, 82–59. But that doesn’t excuse Cronin for being a big bully. What he did with a reporter after the game was completely disgraceful.

Here was the exchange Cronin had with a reporter after the blowout:

Reporter: What was your thought on the student section chanting [Xavier] Booker’s name?

Cronin: I could give a rat’s a-- about the other team’s student section. I would like to give you kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked.

Reporter: All right, I’ll take it.

Cronin: You should take it. Do you really think I care about the other team’s student section?

Reporter: No, I don’t think you care.

Cronin: Are you raising your voice at me?

Reporter: No.

Cronin: Yeah, you are. Yeah, you are. Come on, dude. Everybody’s standing here listening to you. Everybody. This is on camera. They can hear you. I answered the question. I could give a rat’s a-- about the other team’s student section.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin's thoughts on the Michigan State student section. @ThisistheIZZONE pic.twitter.com/7pJJHEs7sQ — Owen Oszust (@Owen_Oszust) February 18, 2026

Yes, it’s on camera and everyone could hear and see Cronin was the one who was 100% wrong while the reporter did nothing out of line.

I was actually on Cronin’s side early in the interview when he dismissed the question about Michigan’s State student section. But when he snapped at the reporter for “raising his voice” when the reporter did not raise his voice, and it was clear Cronin was just trying to pull some sort of intimidation tactic, he came off as ugly and unhinged.

2. This seems like something ESPN should fix as soon as possible. Apparently, former major league players will no longer be able to get a discount for MLB.TV since ESPN now owns MLB.TV and not Major League Baseball.

Quite frankly, if someone played in the majors, they shouldn’t have to pay at all for MLB.TV. I understand that if they played baseball, they have the $150 for a yearly subscription, but the idea of someone like Mike Schmidt having to pay for MLB.TV just seems absurd.

Not unexpectedly, the annual discount for https://t.co/jVghMXR9Ub through the Players Alumni Association is no more, as ESPN takes over pic.twitter.com/h35PJGudog — David Poland (@DavidPoland) February 18, 2026

3. I didn’t watch this clip. Just saw the tweet. But this is the perfect example of how media works today because I haven’t seen one person try to “cancel” Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan Being Cancelled? …Let’s talk about it on Youtube today at 7pm EST Tonight! https://t.co/J0LBxaDRvv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 17, 2026

4. When I had ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on SI Media With Jimmy Traina last July, we addressed his absurd food takes. I asked him if he had to choose between pancakes, French toast and waffles, which would he pick. He said he’d rather have fruit and yogurt instead of those three choices.

So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Orlovsky shared another horrendous food take on Wednesday.

A breakfast sandwich is best on Portuguese roll or a snowflake roll.



I don’t get why people put them on English muffins. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 18, 2026

Biscuits stink — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 18, 2026

5. I’m posting this because Buffalo Wild Wings is a big place for sports fans who love to consume their “wings.” My favorite part of this is that this case needed a 10-page ruling. TEN!

In a 10-page ruling, a U.S. District Judge in Illinois says Buffalo Wild Wings can continue to call its popular menu item “boneless wings,” even though they are “essentially chicken nuggets.” https://t.co/6NFjILWZIZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 18, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The very first “Wayne’s World” skit aired on Saturday Night Live on this date in 1989. I can’t post the skit because it isn’t on YouTube and it features a word that doesn’t fly today. But Wayne’s World was so iconic for people my age that we need to acknowledge the anniversary, so here’s one of the better sketches.

