Celebration Of Life For Ty Jordan To Be Held On Wednesday

All those who loved and respected former Utah running back Ty Jordan will have one final chance to say goodbye as a 'Celebration of Life' is planned for Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

It was always expected that former Utah running back Ty Jordan would one day find himself playing inside AT&T Stadium, largely considered the football mecca of the United States.

He was that special of a player on the football field, earning Pac-12 Offensive Rookie of the Year this past season. He totaled 597 rushing yards on just 83 carries with six touchdowns, an average of 119.4 rushing yards per game that ranked ninth in the country and No. 1 amongst freshman.

Because of that, it seems extremely fitting that the celebration of life for Jordan will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan's life was tragically taken from this world on Christmas night due to what is being described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to accidental discharge.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said per a release. "Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Following his tragic death, multiple people throughout the country have paid tribute to what is undoubtedly a like taken far too early.

The University of Utah lit the 'U' on Saturday, Dec. 26, just hours after a makeshift memorial began to take shape at the Utah football facility with flowers, posters and pictures. The Utah Jazz also held a moment of silence the night of the 26th during their home game.

Jordan has also been honored by the program in many ways. The most recent show love came from the Utah football grounds crew when they painted Jordan's number in a heart on the lawn in front of the Utes football facility.

The Pac-12 Network re-aired the final three games of Jordan's career on Dec. 30, games in which he averaged 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns in leading the Utes to victories over Oregon State, then No. 21 Colorado and Washington State. That number rushing would've ranked third in the nation and second in the Pac-12.

Another show of love and respect came on Dec. 29 when Colorado and Texas squared off in the Alamo Bowl in Dallas, Texas — Jordan's home state. Both sides linked arms as a moment of silence was held prior to kickoff.

Dec 29, 2020; San Antonio, TX, USA; Moment of silence for Utah running back Ty Jordan during the first half of a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

But even in moments of tragedy and heartbreak, BYU proved that rivalries can be put aside as the love and humanitarian side of those involved take center stage. That's exactly what happened on Dec. 30 when Cougars proved that despite the intense fighting on the field, both in-state programs are still a part of a larger family; the college football family.

According to Utah, BYU sent the Utes three artifacts that honor the legacy and memory of Jordan.

Among the items sent by Kalani Sitake’s program was a jersey with No. 22 and Jordan on the back along with the interlocking 'U' at the bottom. It also included a tin can with dog tags inside, which has Utah's logo and a message written that said:

“Utah family, on behalf of BYU football, we want to express our deepest condolences for the loss of Ty Jordan. Regardless of where our loyalties lie, the state of Utah lost a phenomenal football player and person; one who exemplified being a great teammate, competitor, and son. His legacy will live on through us each day as we strive to be the best we can be. Fly high #22!”

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka