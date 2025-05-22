College football betting odds: Can Utah Utes win Big 12 in 2025?
Following an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, the Utah football program has legitimate aspirations of competing for a conference title in 2025.
Based on early betting markets for the upcoming college football season, though, there isn't a clear-cut favorite to take home the Big 12 championship next season.
Four teams, in fact, are tied for having the best odds to win the conference on FanDuel Sportsbook. Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah and Arizona State are all listed at +600 odds to capture the Big 12 title, followed by Baylor (+700), BYU (+850) and a significant drop off to TCU, Iowa State and Kansas at +1200 odds. The other seven league members have at-best +2700 odds to win the conference.
The Sun Devils are viewed by some as the team to beat in the Big 12 heading into 2025, as quarterback Sam Leavitt returns to Tempe, Arizona, looking to build off a stellar redshirt freshman season that ended with Arizona State appearing in the College Football Playoff.
The Red Raiders have been all-in on the portal, with more than $10 million reportedly invested in roster upgrades this offseason. The Cyclones have also acquired new weapons on offense, including wide receivers Chase Sowell (East Carolina) and Xavier Townsend (UCF).
For the Utes — coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign — they're optimistic that first-year offensive coordinator Josh Beck and New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier will reinvigorate an offense that's struggled to put points on the board for the past two seasons.
Utah's defense figures to be stout again, though the success of Kyle Whittingham's team is likely going to come down to how well Beck's offense performs. Boasting one of the best offensive lines in the country, led by two projected first-round talents at the tackle spots, should help Dampier and company settle in quickly.
If their offense comes together and remains healthy, the Utes have the potential to emerge as a contender in the Big 12.
2025 Big 12 championship odds
- Kansas State: +600
- Texas Tech: +600
- Utah: +600
- Arizona State: +600
- Baylor: +700
- BYU: +850
- TCU: +1200
- Iowa State: +1200
- Kansas: +1200
- Colorado: +2700
- Cincinnati: +3300
- Houston: +3500
- UCF: +5000
- Oklahoma State: +5000
- West Virginia: +6500
- Arizona: +6500
