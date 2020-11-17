Could Utah Football And BYU Square Off On The Field This Season?

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and football — and not necessarily in that order.

But while you're sitting around the table on Thursday, Nov. 26 with family (hopefully) and dosing your turkey (or roasted rack of lamb in my case) and mashed potatoes with some gravy, imagine the conversation turns to the Utah-BYU debate and who's better?

Utah fans will undoubtedly point to the nine-game winning streak in the Holy War and the fact that BYU hasn't played anybody worth mentioning this season as to why they're superior. BYU fans will surely take notice of Utah's young and unproven defense and how Zach Wilson and co. would undoubtedly dominate that group.

As of right now, all that talk is just mumbo-jumbo and nothing more than a pipe dream. But what if it wasn't?

What if those Thanksgiving talks were all a prelude to Utah and BYU facing off at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28?

It's entirely possible that Utah and BYU meet on the football field due on the Saturday after Thanksgiving due to unforeseen circumstances and the idea of the teams actually wanting to play one another.

Here's why...

1.) SCHEDULING ISSUES

As of right now, Utah is set to travel south to face Arizona State during that weekend. But that game is in serious doubt of being played due to the nature of the Sun Devils positive COVID-19 cases absolutely ravaging the program right now.

According to reports from ASU beat writers, around 20 or more players and coaches have tested positive for the virus. This number does NOT include the players who are being held out due to contact tracing, which could destroy the number of scholarship players available.

The positive tests began coming in on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the huge number hitting on Friday. Since players must sit out 10 days from first positive tests, it stands to reason that the Sun Devils could have a majority of their players sidelined until the Monday of the Utah game week — and that's only if nobody else has tested positive since then.

If Arizona State is forced to cancel the game with Utah, even midweek, it would mean the Utes could be searching for an opponent nearby.

On the other hand, BYU is currently open as it has two free weeks between this weekend's matchup with North Alabama and its game with San Diego State on Dec. 12.

With that being said, both teams could potentially have open dates for Nov. 28.

2.) PAC-12 ALLOWANCE

When the Pac-12 originally announced plans to play the 2020 college football season, it came with the caveat that the conference would play in-house games and that any out of conference games would have to be canceled and potentially rescheduled for later seasons.

But following the cancellation of just under one-third of its games two weeks into the season, the Pac-12 is backtracking on that out-of-conference rule.

Merton Hanks, the Pac-12 Associate Commissioner for Football Operations, spoke with ESPN's Kyle Bonagura on Sunday and said the conference will now be looking into scheduling out of conference games for teams who are available to play but had their originally scheduled game canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said he would rather play a nonconference opponent than not play at all, even if it meant not having a lot of preparation time. It stands to reason that at this point in the season, most coaches and athletic directors feel the same way if their respective teams are healthy and able to play.

It's entirely logical that if Arizona State does cancel on the Utes, the Pac-12 will do what it can to reschedule the game with another conference opponent if one is available. But if not, it means that there are now two steps solved in Utah and BYU potentially playing that weekend.

3.) LOGISTICS

With those parts dealt with, would Utah and BYU even be willing to play one another?

While the question hasn't been asked, it should be noted that both coaching staffs were extremely upset when the game for this season was originally canceled.

Why this game makes sense for both teams is the fact that it serves to benefit both programs.

Utah, after already having missed two games this season, would be allowed to play another game and not have another weekend go to waste. The Utes could play spoiler to BYU's magical season, a year in which the Cougars are theoretically in the hunt for the College Football Playoff or a New Years Six Bowl game berth.

For BYU, this would be its marquee/statement game it lacks on the schedule.

Right now, the Cougars have just one win over a top-25 team (a resounding 34-point victory over Boise State). Assuming Utah takes down nationally-ranked USC this upcoming weekend, or keeps it close, it very well could mean the Utes join the national ranks. That sort of national exposure and statement is a game the Cougars can't afford to pass up on.

Another huge factor in these teams playing one another is the fact that travel and lodging would be non-existent. The use of hotels, airports and airplanes wouldn't be an issue as the programs sit a mere 45-minute drive away from one another. This would add to the Pac-12's likelihood of accepting this game being played due to the low-risk of it all.

FINAL THOUGHTS

While it's still a large unknown if this even happens — primarily regarding the health of Arizona State — it's an extremely tantalizing thought. But what makes that thought even better is that it's not as extremely far-fetched as one would believe.

Only time will tell what happens. But if Utah and BYU are set to meet in the 101st meeting of the Holy War on Saturday, Nov. 28, expect Thanksgiving to become a much more enjoyable holiday.

