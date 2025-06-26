Could Utah football flip pair of UCLA de-commits?
June turned into quite the recruiting whirlwind for Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football coaching staff, as several star-studded prospects descended upon Salt Lake City for official visits to campus.
Local standouts Jaron and Kennan Pula were part of the last group of visitors to check out the Utes program before the NCAA dead period went into effect, preventing coaches from making any further in-person contact with recruits.
The pair of Timpview High School standouts were committed to UCLA prior to their Utah visit, but on Thursday, Jaron and Kennan announced on social media that they were de-committing from the Bruins and reopening their respective recruitments.
Kennan, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 63 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class. He received over two dozen offers and had interest from numerous power conference programs, including BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech in the Big 12. Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon were also involved, according to 247Sports.
Despite his recruiting profile having him down as a receiver, Kennan has also been projected as a solid safety prospect. Either way, that versatility and athleticism will get him on the field somehow, whether on the offensive, defensive or even special teams side of the ball.
"Prior to this year, we liked him primarily at receiver but after seeing the early junior tape, he might be an even better safety prospect," wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "He has a big frame, runs well and has shown excellent football instincts. He has scored touchdowns at receiver, safety and on a kickoff return and the game just looks easy for him."
Jaron, boasting a similar size and frame (6-foot-3 and 185 pounds), was graded as a four-star prospect and the No. 35 wide receiver in the class of 2026. He was also ranked the No. 5 recruit from the state of Utah.
"Pula is one of the nation’s premier pass catchers with a very high ceiling," Biggins wrote. "He has rare traits for a receiver in terms of his size, athleticism, hands and long speed. Had [breakout] junior season where he flashed big play ability and showed why he’s among the nation’s most coveted offensive prospects."
The Pula brothers committed to UCLA back in September, featuring prominently in a recruiting class that checked in at No. 14 on 247Sports' 2026 class rankings. They visited DeShaun Foster and his Bruins coaching staff in early May. Their trip out to Utah, which started June 20, was their only other official visit, per 247Sports.
The Pula brothers announced earlier this spring that they'll transfer to nearby Lone Peak High School for their respective senior seasons.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class grew this past week with commitments from three-stars Dylan Waters (No. 97-ranked cornerback recruit) and Aisa Galea'i (No. 71 cornerback).
The Utes also landed recent pledges from three-stars Rowdy Pearce (ranked as the No. 94 offensive lineman in the 2026 class), Perrion Williams (No. 73 wide receiver in the class), Bear Fisher (No. 118 tight end) and Javion Ramon (No. 94 edge rusher).
Three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 49 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 165 cornerback) committed to Utah as well, in addition to three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher).