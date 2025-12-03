Utah football flips former Michigan State recruit's commitment during early signing period

Amid a busy first day of the early signing period for the class of 2026, Utah managed to flip the commitment of Fameitau Siale, a two-way lineman from Seattle, Washington, who previously pledged himself to Michigan State.

Siale, a 6-foot-4, 240 pound prospect out of O'Dea High School (Washington), will sign with the Utes instead of the Spartans, according to reports. Michigan State, which fired head coach Jonathan Smith earlier in the week, had Siale's verbal commitment since June.

Siale, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 67 edge rusher in the class, is considered by many to be one of the nation's top prospects at his position. He held offers from a dozen power conference programs, including Penn State, Washington, Oregon and Miami, among others, and went on visits with Arizona State and Washington over the summer.

"Siale is one of the nation’s top edge prospects and has some elite level traits," wrote national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in his June evaluation of Siale. "Extremely physical and is always in attack mode. Add in a high level motor and a strong off the field work ethic and there is no question, Siale has an NFL ceiling if he maximizes his potential."

Siale backed off his Michigan State pledge to sign with Utah a couple of days before his 11-1 O'Dea squad takes on Mount Tahoma in the championship round of the 3A state playoffs on Dec. 5. His decision also came shortly after his teammate, three-star defensive lineman David Schwerzel, verbally committed to UCLA. Schwerzel is the No. 3 recruit in the state of Washington.

O'Dea's defensive front also features three-star lineman Jeremiah Nonu. The 6-foot-2, 315 pound recruit has been committed to Nevada since June.

On the offensive line, O'Dea boasts 6-foot-3, 290 pound Kingston Fotualii, a three-star prospect who's committed to Washington State. Fotualii is the No. 16 player in the state.

Siale is also teammates with Giulio Banchero, the brother of the top overall draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and former Duke standout, Paolo Banchero. Giulio is rated as a three-star athlete and is committed to Eastern Washington.

Pending his official signature, Siale would be the second edge rusher in the 2026 class to sign with the Utes, joining talented Lehi High School (Utah) product, Penisimani Takitaki. The 6-foot-4, 230 pound prospect is a consensus three-star recruit and the No. 54 player at his position nationally, according to 247Sports.

Utah also signed Preston Pitts, LaGary Mitchell and Tayson Reid during the early signing period. All three linebackers could contribute early on in their respective careers depending on what the Utes accomplish in the transfer portal.

