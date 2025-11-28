Utah football lands commitment from local 3-star edge rusher
The Utah football team landed a commitment Friday from Lehi High School product Penisimani Takitaki.
Takitaki, a 6-foot-4, 230 pound senior, announced his pledge to the Utes on social media following his visit to Salt Lake City on the weekend of Nov. 22.
Takitaki, a high school teammate of fellow Utah commit and four-star offensive tackle prospect, Mataalii Benjamin, picked Utah over competing offers from BYU, Cal, Colorado and Minnesota, among others. He was recently ranked by 247Sports as a three-star, the No. 54 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 12 high school senior from the state of Utah.
Takitaki became the fourth top 12 player from the state of Utah to commit to the Utes, joining Lone Peak standouts Kennan (No. 11) and Jaron Pula (No. 8), as well as his teammate, Benjamin (No. 7).
Takitaki joined Clear Falls High School (Texas) product Preston Pitts as the only two edge rushers in Utah's 2026 recruiting class.
Takitaki announced his commitment during Utah's Week 14 game at Kansas. He was in attendance to watch the Utes' come-from-behind victory over Kansas State in their home finale, when Utah rallied from down 12 points in the fourth quarter to pull off an improbable 51-47 win over the Wildcats to keep its postseason aspirations intact.
The Utes needed to beat the Jayhawks to keep their College Football Playoff and Big 12 title game hopes alive, as well as get help from Arizona State (vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. MT, Fox), BYU (vs. UCF, Saturday 11 a.m. ESPN2) and West Virginia (vs. Texas Tech, Saturday 10 a.m. MT).
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Mataalii Benjamin (four-star, No. 21 offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 30 wide receiver)
- Kennan Pula (four-star, No. 23 wide receiver)
- Penisimani Takitaki (three-star, No. 54 edge rusher)
- Kane Archer (three-star, No. 79 quarterback)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 28 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 42 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 53 edge rusher)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 87 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 85 linebacker)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 103 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 98 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 133 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 127 tight end)
- Joseph Ward (NR)
Where does Utah's recruiting class rank?
The Utes' 2026 recruiting class checks in at No. 45 in the country and No. 9 in the Big 12 following Archer's commitment.