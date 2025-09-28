Did Utah football appear in the AP Top 25 poll after win over West Virginia?
The Utah football team got back on track with a blowout win of its own Saturday, a week after getting thumped in its Big 12 opener.
Devon Dampier led the charge with a career-high four touchdown passes, spearheading a 48-14 victory on the road over West Virginia to give the Utes some much-needed momentum heading into their bye week.
The 34-point win, however, did not get Utah a spot in the latest media poll.
Four Big 12 teams were represented in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, though the Utes sat on the outside looking in after their bounce-back game against the Mountaineers.
Utah received 52 votes from the panel of voters, one fewer than South Florida (53) and well behind the No. 25 team in the poll, Arizona State (107).
The Sun Devils, who visit Salt Lake City after Utah's bye week, pulled off a come-from-behind victory over TCU to remain undefeated in league play. Arizona State, which trailed by 17 early on, tied things up with under 2 minutes to play after Sam Leavitt connected with Jordyn Tyson for a score. TCU fumbled on its ensuing drive, setting up Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez for his second clutch field goal in as many weeks to give the Sun Devils a 27-24 win.
Arizona State will pay a visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Oct. 18. Utah is idled next weekend.
"You don’t want to sit on a loss ever, but to sit on it for two weeks is double the torture," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham after the game. "And so it’s really big to be able to end that, what, first half, almost first half of the season on a positive and get some guys healed up hopefully, and gives us momentum into the next contest."
Here's a look at the rest of the latest AP Top 25 poll.
AP Top 25 poll (post-Week 5)
- Ohio State (4-0) [46 first-place votes]
- Oregon (5-0) [16]
- Miami (4-0) [4]
- Ole Miss (5-0)
- Oklahoma (4-0)
- Texas A&M (4-0)
- Penn State (3-1)
- Indiana (5-0)
- Texas (3-1)
- Alabama (3-1)
- Texas Tech (4-0)
- Georgia (3-1)
- LSU (4-1)
- Iowa State (5-0)
- Tennessee (4-1)
- Vanderbilt (5-0)
- Georgia Tech (5-0)
- Florida State (3-1)
- Missouri (5-0)
- Michigan (3-1)
- Notre Dame (2-2)
- Illinois (4-1)
- BYU (4-0)
- Virginia (4-1)
- Arizona State (4-1)
Dropped out:
TCU (No. 24), USC (No. 21)
New to the poll:
No. 24 Virginia, No. 25 Arizona State
Biggest riser:
Ole Miss (+9)
Others receiving votes:
South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3.