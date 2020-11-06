SI.com
Eight Utes Named To All-Pac-12 Preseason Teams

Ryan Kostecka

Entering the 2020 college football season this fall, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe was all set to become a household name.

For whatever reason though, Kuithe wasn't named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list, given annually to the nation's top tight end. But Oregon's Hunter Kampmoyer, Washington's Cade Otton, Stanford's Tucker Fisk and Arizona's Curtis Hodges were all named. 

Yet, very few outside of the Pac-12 believe that there is a better tight end in the conference other than Kuithe. That's was proven true when the all-Pac-12 preseason teams were dropped, and and Kuithe found himself as the tight end on the first team.

Altogether, he was one of eight Utes chosen to either the first, second or honorable mention teams released Thursday afternoon.

Joining Kuithe on the first team was starting left tackle Nick Ford, a junior who was named to the honorable mention team last season.

Sophomore guard Simi Moala and senior center Orlando Umana were named to the second team, being joined by defensive end Mika Tafua and return specialist Britain Covey. Junior linebacker Devin Lloyd was named to the honorable mention team, joined by senior defensive tackle Viane Moala and Covey as a wide receiver.

Placing three offensive lineman on the first two teams is proof that many believe Utah will have the best offensive line in the conference. That's especially helpful since the team is replacing nine defensive starters from last year's squad, which is why the offense is expected to shoulder a lot of the load this season.

USC led the way with 11 members on the three teams, followed by Arizona State with 10 — which could prove problematic for the Utes considering the Trojans and Sun Devils are their primary competition in the south division.

Cal led the way in the north division with 9 selections, while Oregon and Washington State each had eight players named to the teams.

Utah will kickoff their shortened 2020 season on Saturday, Nov. 7 when they host Arizona. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (MT) from Rice Eccles Stadium and will broadcast on ESPN2.

