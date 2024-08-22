ESPN analyst predicts Utah and Oklahoma State in rematch for Big 12 championship
Greg McElroy has always been outspoken about his preseason picks and this year's Big 12 race was no exception. On his show "Always College Football," the ESPN college football analyst revealed his predictions for the conference championship, along with the College Football Playoff, sparking a conversation about two teams that are new to the race.
McElroy forecasts Utah and Oklahoma State emerging as the top contenders for the Big 12 title. With both teams finishing 7-2 in the conference, they edge out Kansas and Kansas State, who McElroy projects will finish 6-3. As a result, the Utes and the Cowboys will square off in Arlington for the conference crown.
In McElroy’s prediction, Utah will win the Big 12 Championship and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff in their inaugural season in the conference. The former Alabama quarterback highlighted Utah’s offensive transformation as a key factor in their success. Traditionally known for their physical ground game, the Utes are expected to enhance their passing attack this season with the return of quarterback Cam Rising. McElroy noted that Rising’s experience and Utah’s improvements in their receiving corps will give the Utes the upper hand in a league that often favors physical play.
"Looking at their quarterback, looking at their personnel at the wide receiver spot, and their long-leaned identity of being a team that wants to pound you? I think it sets up really well for them to transition to this league and have immediate success," McElroy said. He also pointed out that Utah has had to adapt in the past to the Pac-12’s style, but in the Big 12, more teams will be comfortable playing Utah’s brand of football.
McElroy’s projection also has Oklahoma State waiting on selection day to see if they can snag an at-large bid to the playoff. According to McElroy, Utah will finish 11-2 and take home the Big 12 title, while Oklahoma State’s future remains uncertain until the playoff committee makes its final decisions.