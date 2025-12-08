Utah among top college options for 2027 dual-threat QB recruit

The passing of the early signing period for the 2026 recruiting class meant Utah could shift its focus to the top high school juniors set to graduate in 2027.

Carson White, a 6-foot-1 quarterback prospect out of Iowa Colony High School (Texas), would've fit that category as a three-star and top 20 player at his position.

The Utes remained in contention for White after he narrowed down his potential college destinations to eight options: Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Kentucky, UCF, Utah and Virginia Tech.

White, the No. 20 quarterback in the 2027 class according to 247Sports, trimmed his list down from a group of 20 offers. Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, SMU and Texas Tech were among the other schools interested in his services.

Houston and Kansas State have "separated themselves" from the pack in White's recruitment, according to Rivals. The Cougars hosted White on campus visits for nearly all their home games during the 2025 regular season, while the Wildcats have a connection through first-year head coach Collin Klein's ties to White's high school teammate and Texas A&M commit, Jayden Warren, who signed with the Aggies when Klein was the team's offensive coordinator during the early signing period.

The Utes' ability to keep pace with their Big 12 counterparts in the race for White will likely come down to whether they're able to schedule a visit with the talented dual-threat quarter. Rivals' reported White "is still in the process" of lining up official visits and plans to commit later in the offseason.

The latest developments in White's recruitment came a few days after Iowa Colony's 45-35 loss to Randle High School in the quarterfinal round of the UIL Texas Football State Championships. White was 8-for-20 through the air for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 98 rushing yards and another score on 22 carries.

White finished his junior year completing 63% of his passes for 1,963 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while rushing for 678 yards and 15 more scores on the ground. Iowa Colony went 12-2 overall and 6-1 in district play.

Three-star quarterback recruit Thaddeus Thatcher and three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remain as Utah's only commits in its 2027 recruiting class.

Thatcher's older brother, Christian, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal shortly following his freshman season at Utah. Christian arrived to Salt Lake City as a three-star and the No. 46 linebacker recruit in the 2025 class.

