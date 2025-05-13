ESPN delivers interesting take on Utah football's offseason
Only time will tell how Utah's offseason moves pan out for the Utes in the 2025 college football season.
For now, Utah appears poised for a bounce back season following an injury-riddled 2024 campaign.
Even if Kyle Whittingham and company haven't made the biggest splashes this offseason, the Utes are considered by ESPN's Bill Connelly as a team that "could immediately become a conference contender again" based on their offseason additions.
Utah checks in at No. 7 in ESPN's offseason rankings of every Big 12 team, though Connelly's take offers Utes fans a much more optimistic outlook heading into their second season as part of the 16-team conference.
Whittingham and his coaching staff have been in rebuild mode since the 2024 campaign ended — 30 scholarship players transferred out between the spring and winter windows, including 27 departures who earned starts for last season's 5-7 squad.
Utah has hauled in a transfer portal class — highlighted by quarterback Devon Dampier (New Mexico), running back Wayshawn Parker (Washington State) and receiver Ryan Davis (New Mexico) — that ranks among the top 40 in the country, according to 247Sports. But the Utes' most important addition of the offseason might've been to their sideline, as new offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks to revitalize a unit that ranked No. 102 in scoring last season.
Beck's reeled in six new receivers and a trio of running backs to surround the former Lobos quarterback, who led the Mountain West with 3,934 total yards of offense last season. Now, with perhaps the best offensive line in college football protecting him, Dampier has an opportunity to make a name for himself at the Power Four level.
All five of the Utes' starters along the offensive line are set to return next fall, including projected first- round talents Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu at the tackle spots. Fano was recently named the top returning offensive lineman in college football by Pro Football Focus.
Defensively, the Utes have added depth to their secondary and defensive line while bringing back 10 players who started on that side of the ball last season. Utah's first commitment of the spring window was Auburn cornerback JC Hart, who was later joined by Furman transfer Jaylen Moson as newcomers to Utah's already-improved secondary corps. Former LSU defensive lineman Dilan Battle has also committed to Utah for the 2025 season.
Texas Tech's offseason ranks No. 1 among all Big 12 teams, according to ESPN, and is followed by Arizona State, Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas State in the league's top five.