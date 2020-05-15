FB: Breaking down what Cam Rising bring to Utah

Following the graduation of three-year starter Tyler Huntley, Utah has turned to a battle of transfer QB's for the starting role.

South Carolina grad transfer Jake Bentley and Texas transfer Cam Rising are the expected starter and backup, although head coach Kyle Whittingham is throwing in senior Drew Lisk, making it a three-man race. But most pundits and experts expect it to come down to the in-game experienced Bentley or the high-in-potential Rising.

After previewing the strengths and weaknesses of Bentley, now we are going to break down Rising and see what makes him an ideal candidate for the starting role.

PROS

*Team chemistry

*Leadership

*Potential

*Knowledge

CONS

*Time-Off

*Experience

When thinking about Rising, it's apparent that he possesses a strong skillset that could translate into an above-average starter in the Pac-12.

He's been with the Utes for the entirety of last season, often serving as the scout-team quarterback. That time spent in the locker room and in meetings with teammates and coaches is invaluable and immediately gives him a level of comfort that Bentley doesn't have.

Also by being with the team for the previous season, it's apparent that he feels as if he's a leader in the locker room and is a guy that when he speaks, his teammates listen to what he says.

According to reports from coaches and players, the combination of he and wide receiver Britain Covey was near unstoppable. With the both of them expected back this year, Rising will enter fall camp already with a No. 1 wide receiver, a guy who he knows and trusts.

Another positive for Rising is that if he was to earn the starting quarterback role, he still has three years of eligibility entering this season. That would help stabilize the quarterback role, which could only help on the recruiting trail as time comes.

On the other end, the sophomore was one of the better QB prospects in high school and after committing to Texas, redshirted during his freshman season. He was then forced to sit out last season due to transfer rules, meaning that Rising has yet to play a meaningful snap of football in two seasons.

The combination of that time off and that lack of in-game experience are definitely scary to think about, but there are a lot of positives to like in Rising's game and potential.

Either way, this QB battle is shaking down to one featuring experience vs. potential.