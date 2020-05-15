FB: Decisions loom large regarding upcoming college football season

The time is getting close when big decisions are having to be made regarding the upcoming college football season.

Sadly though, as of now we aren't at the point where it's up to the NCAA or even the college themselves as to whether or not proceed forward with making plans. Right now we are still in a waiting/grace period as the states are currently in charge of how to proceed moving forward seeing as how each has been affected differently.

While it's still only mid-May, there have been rumors floating — particularly by Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and others — that some athletes could be back on campus for workouts beginning June 1.

Utah has begun to loosen restrictions and Whittingham said it's feasible that the players are back on campus for workouts beginning that first day of June. Whitman County, where Washington State is located, has only 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, so it's reasonable that the Cougars could be back in action as well.

Meanwhile, Seattle (where Washington's campus is) was one of the hardest hit places in the country, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said there will be no events of more than 50 people taking place in the state THROUGH September and Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months.

With Oregon and California seeming like the most unlikely of candidates to return to college football on based on the way their respective states are being governed, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said he's hearing rumors that the athletic directors are having talks regarding contingency plans.

“I’ve been told by multiple sources that the AD’s have had conversations behind the conference’s back that would tell each other, ‘Listen, if we’re unable to play via a mayor’s ruling, a state governor’s ruling, You guys go ahead and look out for yourself.'”Joel Klatt said, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "In fact, some of the AD's and states that really believe that they will have football, have offered, specifically the California schools and some even offered the Oregon school, the chance to come play home games in their state."

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, he's been hearing from conference commissioners that some decisions regarding a June return date could come in a few days. It may still be 5-7 weeks before the nitty-gritty decisions regarding the college season are reached.

"So we're in that space where, in the next five to seven weeks, a decision is going to have to be made on whether we can kick off on time or not," Dellenger said. "But in the meantime, we're going to have a decision here soon in the next few days on allowing players potentially to return to campus in June and then again after that, hopefully getting a date for some kind of training camp to begin in July."

“I really think we’re going to get a lot clearer picture about 6-8 weeks from now,” USC head coach Clay Helton said. “You know, we all are glass-half-full guys. I think we’re all optimistic in having the opportunity to play a season‚ and just not knowing what that start date looks like or what that structure looks like.”

We are still a long ways away fro a decision, but at least college football fans can take solace in the fact that contingency plans are being in case the season can not happen as originally planned — which is a good step into seeing college football this year.