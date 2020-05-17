AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB: Highlights of 2021 ILB prospect Ethan Calvert

Ryan Kostecka

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc. 

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

Ethan Calvert - 1

ETHAN CALVERT
*4-star, ILB
*6-foot-3, 230-pounds
*Oaks Christian HS — Westlake Village, CA

Right away, Calvert has the size, athleticism and bloodlines to be a star in college. He's already built like a top-flight, D-I linebacker and by playing primarily against spread offenses in high school, his athleticism flashes on his tape.

But he also has two brothers who are playing at Washington and UCLA — so staying close to home isn't necessarily as a priority, as is playing with his brothers.

“I’m looking for relationships with the coaches. Distance (from home) doesn’t really matter, as long as campus feels like home.” Calvert said. “I’ll probably end up narrowing my decision (and) committing after I take my official visits.”

Right now, it appears the Pac-12 is leading the way in his recruitment with UCLA, Washington, USC and Utah leading the way. 247sports lead expert Greg Biggins is predicting USC, especially with its recent hot streak on the recruiting trail, but the crystal balls are saying 80% (USC) and 20% (Undecided).

Calvert really broke through the recruiting ranks when he dominated the competition by being named a "Top Performer" at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.

He was another head-turner during competitive drills when he showed off his burst, and coverage skills against some of the top QB's in the country. His performance earned him an invite to the 2021 Under Armor All-America Game following the completion of his drills during the camp.

Calvert would expertly slide into Utah's defense and could be an immediate impact player from the second he steps onto campus. 

The Utes only signed one ILB recruit from the 2020 class in 3-star Sione Fotu — and with expected 2020 starters Devin Lloyd and Sione Lund draft eligible following the upcoming season, there is room for playing time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB: Breaking down what Cam Rising bring to Utah

Despite having zero in-game experience, sophomore Cam Rising is high on potential and is locked in quarterback battle to take over the starting role for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: According to reports, Utah saying bye to Both Gach

Both Gach has yet to make up his mind regarding the NBA draft, but he has decided that if returns to college basketball, it won't be to suit up for Utah

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Decisions loom large regarding upcoming college football season

Multiple reports are beginning to surface that the upcoming college football season could in fact take place, but could be drastically different than in years past so multiple contingency plans are being discussed

Ryan Kostecka

FB: With early commitments on the rise, what about Utah?

Early commitments for college football are doubled from this time last year — but what does that mean for Utah after coming off its greatest recruiting class in program history

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Breaking down what transfer QB Jake Bentley brings to Utah

Following the graduation of three-year starter Tyler Huntley, Utah has turned to a battle of transfer QB's for the starting role. South Carolina's Jake Bentley is high on experience and could get the final nod

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Possible only action this year is Pac-12 vs. Pac-12

With multiple contingency plans being discussed regarding the college football seasons — apart from whether it takes place or not — the Pac-12 is discussing the possibility of an 11-game conference-only schedule

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah commit Peter Costelli is ready to play

With his senior season potentially in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah quarterback commit Peter Costelli is all in on the Utes and excited for what the future brings

Ryan Kostecka

by

MattySolo

FB: Utah's QB battle is one between experience vs. potential

The COVID-19 pandemic has shutdown college sports, and with it spring practices and summer camps. But what does this mean for Utah's QB battle between the experienced Jake Bentley and the potential of Cam Rising?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utes can expect to see a lot of one another during NFL season

With seven players drafted and five more signing undrafted free agent contracts, the Utes are going to be extremely well represented on a weekly basis in the league.

Ryan Kostecka

LAX: Colin Burke makes history for Utah after being taken in the MLL draft

History was made on May 4 when Utah attackman Colin Burke was selected No. 3 overall in the Major League Lacrosse draft — becoming the first Ute to ever be chosen.

Ryan Kostecka