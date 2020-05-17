With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

BYRON CARDWELL

*4-star, Running Back

*6-foot, 197-pounds

*Morse HS — San Diego, CA

Cardwell really broke through the recruiting ranks when he dominated the competition by being named the MVP at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.

He had an amazing combine performance and an outstanding display of effort throughout the entire camp. Despite the wet conditions with the rain coming down, Cardwell ran a soaking wet 4.63-second 40-yard dash, clocked a 4.23 shuttle and jumped a 30-inch vertical.

Right now, it appears the Pac-12 is leading the way in his recruitment and trying to keep one of the nation's top prospects on the West Coast. Cal, UCLA, USC, Washington and Utah are all listed among Cardwell's top schools.

Utah's running back room is a little less crowded with the departure of Devonta’e Henry-Cole — which leaves expected junior starter Devin Brumfield and sophomore backup Jordan Wilmore, who drew raves in fall camp, as the two primary ball carriers.

The Utes only signed one running back in the 2020 class, 3-star Ty Jordan, who is versatile and could move into the slot. But based on his size and running style, Cardwell could immediately come in and give Utah a power-runner to begin with.