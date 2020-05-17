AllUtes
FB: Highlights of 2021 RB prospect Byron Cardwell

Ryan Kostecka

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

BYRON CARDWELL
*4-star, Running Back
*6-foot, 197-pounds
*Morse HS — San Diego, CA

Cardwell really broke through the recruiting ranks when he dominated the competition by being named the MVP at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.

He had an amazing combine performance and an outstanding display of effort throughout the entire camp. Despite the wet conditions with the rain coming down, Cardwell ran a soaking wet 4.63-second 40-yard dash, clocked a 4.23 shuttle and jumped a 30-inch vertical. 

Right now, it appears the Pac-12 is leading the way in his recruitment and trying to keep one of the nation's top prospects on the West Coast. Cal, UCLA, USC, Washington and Utah are all listed among Cardwell's top schools.

Utah's running back room is a little less crowded with the departure of Devonta’e Henry-Cole — which leaves expected junior starter Devin Brumfield and sophomore backup Jordan Wilmore, who drew raves in fall camp, as the two primary ball carriers.

The Utes only signed one running back in the 2020 class, 3-star Ty Jordan, who is versatile and could move into the slot. But based on his size and running style, Cardwell could immediately come in and give Utah a power-runner to begin with.

FB: Highlights of 2021 ILB prospect Ethan Calvert

Ethan Calvert is class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'3'', 230-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and the No. 2 ILB in the country

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Breaking down what Cam Rising bring to Utah

Despite having zero in-game experience, sophomore Cam Rising is high on potential and is locked in quarterback battle to take over the starting role for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: According to reports, Utah saying bye to Both Gach

Both Gach has yet to make up his mind regarding the NBA draft, but he has decided that if returns to college basketball, it won't be to suit up for Utah

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Decisions loom large regarding upcoming college football season

Multiple reports are beginning to surface that the upcoming college football season could in fact take place, but could be drastically different than in years past so multiple contingency plans are being discussed

Ryan Kostecka

FB: With early commitments on the rise, what about Utah?

Early commitments for college football are doubled from this time last year — but what does that mean for Utah after coming off its greatest recruiting class in program history

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Breaking down what transfer QB Jake Bentley brings to Utah

Following the graduation of three-year starter Tyler Huntley, Utah has turned to a battle of transfer QB's for the starting role. South Carolina's Jake Bentley is high on experience and could get the final nod

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Possible only action this year is Pac-12 vs. Pac-12

With multiple contingency plans being discussed regarding the college football seasons — apart from whether it takes place or not — the Pac-12 is discussing the possibility of an 11-game conference-only schedule

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah commit Peter Costelli is ready to play

With his senior season potentially in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah quarterback commit Peter Costelli is all in on the Utes and excited for what the future brings

Ryan Kostecka

MattySolo

FB: Utah's QB battle is one between experience vs. potential

The COVID-19 pandemic has shutdown college sports, and with it spring practices and summer camps. But what does this mean for Utah's QB battle between the experienced Jake Bentley and the potential of Cam Rising?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utes can expect to see a lot of one another during NFL season

With seven players drafted and five more signing undrafted free agent contracts, the Utes are going to be extremely well represented on a weekly basis in the league.

Ryan Kostecka