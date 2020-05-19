AllUtes
FB: Highlights of 2021 WR prospect Jabez Tinae

Ryan Kostecka

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

JABEZ TINAE
*4-star, Wide Receiver
*6-foot-1, 187-pounds
*Kennedy Catholic HS — Burien, WA

Jabez Tinae is a future Power-5 receiver who projects as an almost immediate impact player at the collegiate level. 

He's technically sound as a receiver who's very crisp and sharp on his routes and displays a lot of ease getting in and out of his breaks on routes. 

Already blessed with great size, there's reason to expect that he will grow a bit taller and fill out his frame to become a dynamic deep ball threat — he already showcases great body control and adjusts well to any pass in the air. Although he doesn't have the best top-end speed, he has the ability to get open with relative ease and uses his body well to box out smaller defenders.

Right now, Washington is expected to get Tinae's services as the hometown school, but Utah's lack of wide receivers and inexperience at the position could provide some drama.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball

