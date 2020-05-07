FB: How does Utah's John Penisini fit with the Detroit Lions

After a football career full of ups and down, highs and lows that featured surgery and questionable decisions, John Penisini finally made it.

With the 197th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft, the Detroit Lions took a chance on the former Utah defensive lineman. Although stoked about the Lions, Penisini was shocked that his name was called and his phone rang that early in the draft.

“To be honest, it’s a blessing to actually make it to the sixth round. I was projected to be a seventh rounder or even undrafted,” Penisini told reporters on a conference call. “Right now, I’m excited. My mom’s happy and everyone is happy, so it is shocking and it’s a blessing to be honest.”

But now, Penisini is joining a crowded Detroit Lions defensive line group, despite the Lions cutting Damon Harrison, letting A'Shawn Robinson walk in free agency and appear to have little interest in re-signing Mike Daniels. But the Lions did sign Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, who's coming off a breakout season as a pass-rushing tackle with the Bears, both of whom are expected to be starters in Chicago's 4-3 base defense.

Add in Frank Herron and John Atkins as the projected backups and Penisini is looking at entering the offseason as either on the third/fourth-team of the depth chart.

But it doesn't matter to him.

Penisini thrives as a run-stuffing, two-gap physical presence in the trenches, and will see the majority of his action throughout his career as a high-end backup. He could potentially see more action against dominant teams considering his ability to stuff double-teams, which would allow his teammates to attack downhill.